WWE

Jim Cornette really hates AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley

By Matty Breisch
 3 days ago
When CM Punk went down with a broken foot that robbed him of another “Summer of Punk,” it felt like a massive blow to the immediate plans and overall landscape of AEW. After three years of largely sticking to the plan, with Tony Khan booking long and healthy title runs for...

bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor looks absolutely enormous in latest post on social media (Photo)

UFC star Conor McGregor is in incredible shape as he continues his road back to the Octagon following his leg break. Last summer at UFC 264, Conor McGregor suffered a nasty leg injury in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Ever since then fans have been wondering when we’re going to see him back in the Octagon, with some even thinking he may retire altogether – largely because he doesn’t actually have anything left to prove.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
Fightful

Nia Jax Discusses Her Relationship With Vince McMahon, Calls Herself A ‘Vince Girl’

Nia Jax talks about her relationship with Vince McMahon and being afforded the opportunity to compete in both the men's and women's Royal Rumble Match in 2019. Nia Jax was involved in many top-tier moments during the Women's Evolution in WWE. She had the opportunity to compete for, and even win, the WWE Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania. However, one thing that she has done that no other Superstar, male or female, can say that they've done is compete in two Royal Rumble matches on the same night.
WWE
PWMania

Bobby Heenan’s Wife Passes Away, Ricky Steamboat Set for NWA TV Tapings

– Mike Tenay has confirmed the passing of Bobby Heenan’s wife:. “Sorry to report the passing of Cindy Heenan, an incredible wife, mother and grandmother. Her devotion and support for Bobby was unparalleled. Survived by daughter Jess, son in law John and grandkids Austin and Hannah. Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.” Tenay wrote on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
ComicBook

Ric Flair's Final Opponents Revealed

Ric Flair will compete in his final match on July 31 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. When news of his retirement match first broke, it was reported that he would be involved in a six-man tag team match with FTR taking on the Rock 'n' Roll Express and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, one of Flair's oldest rivals. However those plans had to be scrapped after Steamboat turned down the idea, and in the weeks since then Jim Crocket Promotions (revived for one night to promote the event under the Starrcast banner) has been announcing other matches that would round out the card. It was finally confirmed on Monday that Flair would be taking part in a tag team match, joining his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in a match against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
NASHVILLE, TN
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Refuses To Return To WWE Under Current Management

In recent weeks the wrestling world has been doing a lot of talking about Vince McMahon after it was reported that Vince paid $12 million dollars to four different women to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct. Stephanie McMahon has been named interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE, but Vince McMahon has retained his role in creative.
WWE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Troubling Mike Tyson News

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is no stranger to saying wild and outlandish things. But some recent comments he made has a lot of people concerned. During his recent Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, Tyson began getting very existential and spoke about how all humans die one day. But he then said that he looked into the mirror, saw "those little spots on my face" and realized that he may die soon.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Spotted Hanging Out With Injured WWE Star

Sasha Banks and Bayley are two of the biggest female professional wrestlers in the world, and it’s no secret to fans that the two are best friends both inside and outside the ring. This past weekend, the pair were spotted chatting with one another at a concert in Orlando....
WWE
MMA Fighting

‘This might be really ugly’: Pros react to planned Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev UFC 279 showdown

Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev are expected to fight soon in a matchup that will have plenty of buzz when fight night rolls around. The welterweight stars have verbally agreed to meet in the main event of UFC 279, which takes place Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Diaz and Chimaev have long been rumored to fight one another, and while several other options were also in play, it appears Diaz will get his wish and meet Chimaev in what will be the final fight of his UFC contract.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

Big Spoiler Update on Edge’s WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will soon return to WWE storylines. The Rated R Superstar is expected to appear at next Monday’s WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City, which is the SummerSlam go-home show, according to a recent report from Fightful Select. There has been...
WWE
411mania.com

Goldberg Confirms Original Plan Was To Lose to Bray Wyatt, Reveals If He’s Ever Refused To Put Somebody Over

In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports (h/t WrestlingInc), Goldberg confirmed that he was originally set to lose to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2020 but that plans changed at the last minute and that it had nothing to do with him refusing to put Wyatt over. Goldberg ended up winning the match and ending Wyatt’s title run. Highlights of his comments are below.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Praises The Beauty Of Top WWE Star’s Sister

Jim Ross is apparently smitten by Natalya’s older sister, Jenni Neidhart. While responding to a skimpy photo drop of the Neidhart sisters, Ross referred to Jenni as “gorgeous” while wishing she were closer to his age. In response, Natalya promised to pass on JR’s message to Jenni....
WWE
The Independent

Jake Paul fakes ‘accident’ ahead of Hasim Rahman Jr fight

Jake Paul has joked that he has suffered a ‘broken back’ due to having to ‘carry’ the promotion of his upcoming fight card.Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, knocking out each man he has faced, and the YouTube star is scheduled to compete again on 6 August. Paul is set to fight fellow American Hasim Rahman Jr – son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman – at Madison Square Garden in New York City.Paul, 25, took to Twitter on Monday to tease Rahman Jr, who is stepping in for Tommy Fury, half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson.“I’m...
COMBAT SPORTS
Popculture

Former WWE Star Reportedly Eyeing 2024 Presidential Bid

One WWE legend is ready to run for President of the United States. Jesse Ventura recently appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast and announced that he's looking to run for president in 2024. The 71-year-old revealed he wants to run with a new political party since he doesn't trust Republicans or Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ComicBook

WWE Officials Reportedly "Don't Like" The WWE SummerSlam Card

WWE officials are reportedly not satisfied with the upcoming WWE SummerSlam card. In an update from @WrestleVotes on Twitter, "the people who put [SummerSlam] together" apparently "really don't like the SummerSlam card." This comes just one day removed from Monday Night RAW, where WWE confirmed two new matches for the event: Seth Rollins vs. Riddle and Logan Paul vs. The Miz. There are currently eight matches scheduled for SummerSlam, with the headlining bout being a Last Man Standing match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and challenger Brock Lesnar. There are three more episodes of WWE TV, two editions of SmackDown and one RAW, before SummerSlam.
WWE
PWMania

Two NXT Stars Involved in a Backstage “Altercation” at WWE SmackDown

In a storyline update, on Friday, two WWE NXT wrestlers got into an “altercation” at SmackDown, according to a tweet from the NXT account. According to the NXT account, the altercation occurred between Von Wagner and Solo Skioa, and fans can watch the footage this Tuesday night on the USA Network.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big Face Turn Takes Place On Dynamite, AEW Star Returns

The tag team division in All Elite Wrestling has been heating up, and fans saw Jurassic Express drop the belts to The Young Bucks back in June, and after the match Christian Cage turned on Jungle Boy. In recent weeks Christian Cage has been cutting brutal heel promos on Dynamite...
WWE
