4 shot in Brooklyn, suspect fled scene: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy shot in the head was among four people wounded in a Brooklyn shooting on Sunday night, police said.

The victims were near Livonia and Rockaway avenues when shots rang out, officials said. The oldest victim, 69, was grazed in the leg. A 34-year-old man also suffered a graze wound; his was to the back. A 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen.

None of the victims were likely to die, police said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The suspect fled the scene, police said. Officials have not yet released a description of the shooter.

In a separate Sunday incident in Brooklyn, a 74-year-old woman was shot once in the stomach, police said. She was in the courtyard of a Loring Avenue building near Autumn Avenue when she was shot around 6:40 p.m.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).