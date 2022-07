CoinDCX, one of the largest crypto exchanges in India with over 13 million users, has hired former Amazon Pay executive Gaurav Arora as Senior Vice President, CoinDCX Pro. The company states that Arora will lead it to the next phase of growth bringing innovation to the Web3 ecosystem and adding DeFi services for the masses. Arora will lead product, business, and growth the new vertical that aims to build a simplified experience for customers.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO