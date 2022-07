SANFORD, Maine — Sanford Police continues to investigate and look for three people who have not been seen in weeks. Jill Sidebotham, 28, 38-year-old Nicholas Hansen and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia Hansen left Sanford to go camping in the Phillips area, which is 2 1/2 hours from Sanford on June 28. Police now say they have surveillance video showing the trio at the Coos Canyon Campground in Byron on June 29.

SANFORD, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO