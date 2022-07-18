ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Two fall out of boat in Lake Erie; one dials 911 while treading water

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonroe — A man whose boat capsized on Lake Erie early Sunday was able to tread water while phoning for help, Monroe County Sheriffs officials said. A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued the man and his companion. The Sheriff's Office Marine Unit was working late Sunday to recover the submerged boat,...

www.detroitnews.com

