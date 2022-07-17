ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 dead after small planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport

By CBS Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Four people killed in two plane crash in North Las Vegas 00:21

Four people died Sunday after two small planes collided at North Las Vegas Airport, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided around noon Sunday.

"Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172," the FAA said in a statement. "The Piper crashed into ... a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond."

Two people were in each plane and all four died, according to city fire department officials.

The names, ages and hometowns of the victims weren't immediately released.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will investigate the cause of the crash.

