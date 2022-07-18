ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunklin County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dunklin by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. * WHERE...Phillips, Cross, Poinsett, Greene, Lee AR, St. Francis, Clay and Craighead Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
KFVS12

2017 Flooding at Lake Wappapello

Highway patrol says dense fog played a role in multiple crashes on Highway 25 Tuesday morning. Multiple crashes blocked Hwy. 25 in Cape Girardeau County. Emergency crews responded to the scene of multiple crashes on Highway 25 at the intersection of County Road 277 in Cape Girardeau County. The Breakfast...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

2.4 earthquake felt in Caruthersville, Mo.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - There was a 2.4 earthquake in Caruthersville, Mo. at approximately 3:11 p.m. The coordinates of the location were 36.191N, 89.666W. The exact location of the quake was 0.6 miles (or 0.9 km) southwest of Caruthersville. The quake had a depth of 0.68 miles (or 1.1 km).
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

Southeastern Missouri was hit by a small earthquake Wednesday afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, a small magnitude 2.4 earthquake was reported about 19 miles northwest of Dyersburg, Tenn. and 22 miles east of Kennett. A quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
DYERSBURG, TN
localmemphis.com

2.3 magnitude earthquake rattles southeastern Missouri

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — There may have been some shaking going on Wednesday afternoon in southeastern Missouri. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook southeastern Missouri around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The epicenter of the earthquake was less than a mile west-southwest of Caruthersville, Missouri, and...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Two-Vehicle Crash Ends with Injury

Myrtle, MO. – A two-vehicle accident has happened just South of Myrtle, which has injured one of the drivers. The Oregon County crash happened on Highway BB, half a mile south from Myrtle. The accident occurred as a 2021 Mac Truck driven by Bryan Loyd, 49 of Ozark, MO,...
MYRTLE, MO
Kait 8

3 injured in motorcycle vs pedestrian collision

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people were hospitalized Tuesday night after police said a motorcycle struck a pedestrian. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the collision happened at 10:20 p.m. July 19 on Highway M, two miles west of Poplar Bluff in Butler County. According to MSHP’s crash report,...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

3 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle, pedestrian

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Poplar Bluff people were injured in a crash on Highway M on Tuesday night, July 19. The crash happened at 10:20 p.m., about 2 miles west of Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a motorcycle hit a pedestrian in the roadway.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
WBBJ

Deer killed in Dyer County confirmed to have had CWD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A deer killed in November has been confirmed to have chronic wasting disease. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the over four-year-old buck was found north of Dyersburg in November, and a taxidermist recently submitted a sample to agency staff. The TWRA says that Dyer County...
DYER COUNTY, TN
kbsi23.com

Sikeston DPS offers vehicle theft prevention tips

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – July is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month and many law enforcement officials want to make sure citizens are aware of the dangers surrounding vehicle theft. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 44% of all stolen vehicles are not found. “It is a real...
SIKESTON, MO
Kait 8

Teen arrested in connection to Caruthersville homicide

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - A teenager was arrested by Caruthersville police in connection to a June homicide. A news release said on Wednesday, July 11, a 17-year-old male from Hayti was arrested over the homicide of Wayneasha Carter. Carter was shot and killed on June 11 on the 400-block of...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
radio7media.com

Lauderdale County Drug Task Force Seizes Drugs worth Approx. $64,000.

ON MONDAY, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT ON HIGH ST IN FLORENCE. THE SEARCH YIELDED APPROXIMATELY 6 POUNDS METHAMPHETAMINE (ICE) AND OVER A POUND OF FENTANYL PILLS THAT COMBINED HAD A STREET VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $64,000. THE SEARCH WILL RESULT IN AN ARREST WARRANT FOR THE SUSPECT FOR THE FOLLOWING CHARGES.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
WREG

Union City man sentenced for meth, pot

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Union City, Tennessee man was sentenced to over 12 years in prison last week for possession and intent to distribute drugs. Mark Branch, 34, has been sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after Dyer County Sheriffs Office said he was found with 50 grams of methamphetamine, 174.95 grams of marijuana […]
UNION CITY, TN
Villager Journal

Man arrested after attempting to firebomb local sheriff’s residence

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department has requested the Arkansas State Police investigate a series of events that occurred early on July 11 that began when a Biggers community resident attempted to firebomb the local sheriff’s residence. Sheriff Kevin Bell was alerted about 1:30 a.m. that Bryan Rogers, 40,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
kasu.org

Region mourns the loss of two Northeast Arkansas police officers

Two communities are in mourning after two Northeast Arkansas police officers passed away over the weekend. Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told content partners KAIT on July 15 that Piggott Police Officer Cody Carter died in "a tragic incident". Then, on July 19 the Jonesboro Police Department posted on Facebook...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Blytheville mayor to end career after 45 years of public service

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The mayor of Blytheville will call an end to his more than four decades of public service. Mayor James Sanders told the city council and residents in a news release he would not seek re-election this year. Sanders has been mayor of the Mississippi County town...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
KFVS12

Elvis Presley’s humble beginnings in the Heartland remembered

GOBLER, Mo. (KFVS) - In 67 years, a lot has certainly changed, but the memories and the stories are still the same. Many people still talk about something that happened in Gobler, Missouri not once, but twice. “It was a big deal, right here in Gobler of all places,” said...
GOBLER, MO

