Clay County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. * WHERE...Phillips, Cross, Poinsett, Greene, Lee AR, St. Francis, Clay and Craighead Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
localmemphis.com

2.3 magnitude earthquake rattles southeastern Missouri

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — There may have been some shaking going on Wednesday afternoon in southeastern Missouri. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook southeastern Missouri around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The epicenter of the earthquake was less than a mile west-southwest of Caruthersville, Missouri, and...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
Kait 8

Earthquake reported in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake Monday morning in Lawrence County. According to the USGS, the 2.3 magnitude quake was centered about 6 kilometers (3.78 miles) west-southwest of Ravenden. Seismographs recorded the temblor at 8:29 a.m. Monday, July 18. So far, no one...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Two-Vehicle Crash Ends with Injury

Myrtle, MO. – A two-vehicle accident has happened just South of Myrtle, which has injured one of the drivers. The Oregon County crash happened on Highway BB, half a mile south from Myrtle. The accident occurred as a 2021 Mac Truck driven by Bryan Loyd, 49 of Ozark, MO,...
MYRTLE, MO
Kait 8

3 injured in motorcycle vs pedestrian collision

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people were hospitalized Tuesday night after police said a motorcycle struck a pedestrian. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the collision happened at 10:20 p.m. July 19 on Highway M, two miles west of Poplar Bluff in Butler County. According to MSHP’s crash report,...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Kait 8

Cooling centers open in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two cooling centers have opened in Jonesboro for those looking to beat the heat. The Salvation Army of Jonesboro, 800 Cate Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays. Captain Charles Smith said the center will remain open while the temperatures remain extreme. The...
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Several Craighead County thefts involve vehicles

Three separate cases of theft reported to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office on Monday all involved theft of items belonging on the roadway. The first reported theft was of a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 1400-block of Craighead County Road 712. The theft was believed to have happened between July 15 and July 18, when it was reported.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
radio7media.com

Lauderdale County Drug Task Force Seizes Drugs worth Approx. $64,000.

ON MONDAY, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT ON HIGH ST IN FLORENCE. THE SEARCH YIELDED APPROXIMATELY 6 POUNDS METHAMPHETAMINE (ICE) AND OVER A POUND OF FENTANYL PILLS THAT COMBINED HAD A STREET VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $64,000. THE SEARCH WILL RESULT IN AN ARREST WARRANT FOR THE SUSPECT FOR THE FOLLOWING CHARGES.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Teen arrested in connection to Caruthersville homicide

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - A teenager was arrested by Caruthersville police in connection to a June homicide. A news release said on Wednesday, July 11, a 17-year-old male from Hayti was arrested over the homicide of Wayneasha Carter. Carter was shot and killed on June 11 on the 400-block of...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
Villager Journal

Man arrested after attempting to firebomb local sheriff’s residence

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department has requested the Arkansas State Police investigate a series of events that occurred early on July 11 that began when a Biggers community resident attempted to firebomb the local sheriff’s residence. Sheriff Kevin Bell was alerted about 1:30 a.m. that Bryan Rogers, 40,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
kasu.org

Region mourns the loss of two Northeast Arkansas police officers

Two communities are in mourning after two Northeast Arkansas police officers passed away over the weekend. Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told content partners KAIT on July 15 that Piggott Police Officer Cody Carter died in "a tragic incident". Then, on July 19 the Jonesboro Police Department posted on Facebook...
JONESBORO, AR
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
neareport.com

Nine firearms reported stolen during weekend in Jonesboro

Several gun thefts have been reported recently in Jonesboro, ranging from vehicle break-ins to residential burglaries. A report taken on Saturday indicates that around 4 to 5 AM at the 1600-block of West Oak Avenue, a vehicle was broken into and a Springfield 1911 .45 handgun stolen, along with other items. Another vehicle theft was reported in the 1700-block of West Oak Avenue during the same time frame, suggesting the suspect or suspects may have hit multiple vehicles in a row.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Blytheville mayor to end career after 45 years of public service

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The mayor of Blytheville will call an end to his more than four decades of public service. Mayor James Sanders told the city council and residents in a news release he would not seek re-election this year. Sanders has been mayor of the Mississippi County town...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

“The Friendly City” sees business boom amid growth

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Over the past couple of months, people in Paragould have noticed many grand openings as the city has dealt with a surge in population growth. With Greene County having one of the highest median incomes in the area, Allison Hestand, CEO of the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce, said it was time for businesses to catch up.
PARAGOULD, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Arkansas police officer died during training exercises, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. — A Jonesboro police officer died during training exercises on Sunday. Vincent Parks started employment with the Jonesboro Police Department on Jun. 15. After completing several weeks of in-house instructional training, he and other recruiting officers began their course work at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy located at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, police said.
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Officer gets 22 hour suspension without pay for slam seen in viral video

An officer seen on video slamming a suspect following an argument will face disciplinary action and corrective training. On Tuesday, July 19, JPD quietly updated an earlier post from July 12 stating the internal investigation into this incident had concluded with the decision to place Officer Joseph Harris on a 22 hour suspension without pay. Patrol Officer Harris is currently on leave, the post stated, which started on Monday, July 11.
JONESBORO, AR

