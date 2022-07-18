ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Homicide under investigation in Flint

By George Castle
WNEM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 20-year-old man is dead after he was shot inside a residence Sunday, July 17. Flint Police responded...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 2

abc12.com

Authorities searching for answers surrounding unsolved 2021 homicide in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are searching for answers surrounding an unsolved 2021 homicide in Flint's north side. On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, around 4:00 p.m., police said that they found 46-year-old Richard Brian Burnett Jr. fatally shot and submerged in Flint Park Lake near Winthrop Blvd and W. Marengo Avenue on Flint’s north side.
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

1 dead, 1 in custody for Southfield shooting

A 35-year-old Inkster man died Tuesday evening after being shot by an acquaintance at his Southfield apartment, police said. Southfield police officers and a crew from fire and rescue were called to a residence in the Franklin Hills Apartments shortly before 7 p.m. on a report of a home invasion and shooting. Live-saving measures were initiated on the wounded man and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Flint Journal

Man accused in deadly quadruple shooting at Flint Township restaurant faces August trial date

FLINT, MI – After a false start in June, the trial of a man accused in a fatal shooting at a Flint Township restaurant in July 2020 has a new trial date. Taj Jackson is charged with open murder and carrying a concealed weapon, five counts of felony firearm, two counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing police, and four counts of assault with intent to murder in connection with the death of Roshawn A. Terrell.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

MSP helicopter tracks down suspects attempting to flee on foot

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police helicopter has tracked down two suspects who police say fled from Genesee County Sheriff's earlier that day. On Tuesday night at 10:30pm, Michigan State Police Troopers say they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle that had fled from Genesee County Sheriff Deputies earlier in the evening.
BURTON, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint Major Case Unit investigating weekend homicide

FLINT, MI – Detectives are investigating a Sunday morning homicide in Flint. The Flint Major Case Unit, comprised of detectives with the Flint Police Department as well as Michigan State Police, is investigating the shooting, which was reported just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, July 17, according to MSP. Flint...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Seek Suspect In Non-Fatal Shooting At Project Green Light Business

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a non-fatal shooting at Project Green Light partner business. The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on July 19 in the 17000 block of Harper. Police say the man was last seen shooting the victim and in the leg and then walking away. 🟢Non-fatal Shooting🟢Where: 17000 Harper When: 7/19, 2:30 a.m.We’re looking to identify and speak with this man in connection to a shooting at a Project Green Light partner business. He was seen shooting the victim in the leg and walking away. pic.twitter.com/sZvccknNG5 — DPD 5th Precinct (@DPD5Pct) July 20, 2022 Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 313-596-5540 or 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Woman allegedly beaten by former boyfriend ‘uncooperative’ in court

A woman who allegedly was punched in the face and had her head slammed against a mirror by her former boyfriend offered little to support the prosecution’s case while testifying Tuesday in a Pontiac courtroom — claiming she didn’t remember the incident and was “probably intoxicated” at the time.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Man charged with rape, stabbing gets next court date

A preliminary exam is scheduled for a Pontiac man accused of raping and severely injuring a 48-year-old woman last month. Demagio Redmond, 26, is charged with assault with intent to murder, kidnapping and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct-multiple variables for the June 17 incident in Pontiac. As the case proceeds, 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker will oversee a preliminary examination on Aug. 29 where evidence will be presented and she will determine if probable cause exists for a bind over to Oakland County Circuit Court.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspect Who Allegedly Hit Victim With His Car In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who is accused of striking a victim with his vehicle in a CVS parking lot. Suspect wanted in connection to striking a 30-year-old victim with his vehicle. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened at about 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12 in 18900 W. Eight Mile Rd. Police say the 30-year-old male victim and the suspect were in an argument in the parking lot before leaving the location in their vehicles. After leaving that location, the victim drove in his red 2022 Chevy Camaro to a CVS located in the...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Police preparing to move turbine parts in Caro

Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your afternoon forecast. Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Potential increase in traffic as New Chick-fil-A comes to Flint Twp. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The planning commission in Flint Township approved a site plan for the popular restaurant, Chick-fil-A, to come to...
CARO, MI
CBS Detroit

5 Arrested After Entering Store In Flint With Rifles

(CBS DETROIT) – Four boys and one adult were arrested in Flint after they entered a store armed with rifles and fled police, according to Michigan State Police. The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at a store on the corner of Miller Road and Knight Avenue. Police say after a vehicle pursuit and a foot chase, four boys and one adult male were arrested. MSP was assisted by Flint and Flint Township police departments. Michigan State Police seized three illegal guns. The five suspects were charged with felony weapons and other felony crimes. In addition to this, police say three of the suspects had recently been arrested for weapons offenses. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw K9 association ending partnership with police department

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association is ending its partnership with the Saginaw Police Department. This comes days after the Saginaw City Council approved buying a new police K9 unit for the department. The association said the health of the dogs was one of the factors.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police identify victim of deadly mobile home fire in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators have identified the victim of a deadly motor home fire that happened last week in Saginaw. The victim was identified as 51-year-old Andres Gonzalez, of Saginaw. Saginaw police say he was a homeless man living in the motor home. On July 11, firefighters were sent...
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Detroit

Mom Stabbed By Son, Jonathan Welch, Becomes 3rd Person To Die In Family Attack

UPDATE: Jonathan Welch has now been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of second-degree arson, seven counts of felonious assault, and six counts of felony firearm, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.   HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A third person has died, days after a Detroit-area man released on bond in a domestic violence case was accused of attacking his girlfriend and family, authorities said. Jonathan Welch (credit: Detroit Police Department) Flossie Bray, who was repeatedly stabbed on June 10, died over the weekend, family members said. Her son, Jonathan Welch, is in custody on murder and other charges, which are likely to be changed after Bray’s death. Welch’s girlfriend, Zlayiah Frazier, 22, and stepfather, Robert Bray Jr., 70, were also killed at Welch’s Harper Woods home. A standoff with police lasted seven hours. Welch, 23, was charged in June with assaulting Frazier and committing other crimes. He was eventually released after posting 10% of a $100,000 bond. Welch has another court hearing Wednesday. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HARPER WOODS, MI
The Flint Journal

1 dead in Burton motorcycle crash, police investigating

BURTON, MI -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Burton early Tuesday afternoon. Burton police responded to the intersection of Bristol Road and Columbine Avenue around 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, following reports of a crash involving a motorcycle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a multicolored motorcycle on the ground and a gray Lincoln Mark LT in the intersection.
BURTON, MI

