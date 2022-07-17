ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holder back in West Indies squad to play India in ODI series

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — Jason Holder is back in the West Indies squad for its three one-day international matches against India.

Holder, who plays for West Indies in all formats, has 146 wickets in 127 ODIs and a batting average of 24.62 runs. The former captain missed the West Indies’ most recent ODI series, which Bangladesh swept 3-0.

The series-opening ODI against India is on Friday at the Queen’s Park Oval.

“As we all know Jason is one of the leading all-round cricketers in the world and we’re happy to have him back in the team,” West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes said Sunday. “He will be refreshed, re-energized and ready to go and we can expect to see his brilliance on the field as well as meaningful contributions off the field.”

Nicholas Pooran leads the 13-player squad, with West Indies set to face another tough series at home.

India beat 2018 World Cup champion England by five wickets on Sunday to clinch their three-game ODI series 2-1.

Squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales.

