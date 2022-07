Sal Santiago writes about travel, minimalism, art, philosophy, and living an alternative lifestyle. In the Kaibab Forest, near Grand Canyon National Park, there are wild horses roaming free once again. On the walking path between Tusayan and the South Rim, you are likely to see a few of them on any given day. Usually a small pack of them—three or four, sometimes five—stay together and spend the day grazing in the forest. They look healthy and happy, swinging their tails like cows in a rich pasture.

