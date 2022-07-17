ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Why Gucci models carried fake heads down the runway

By Keith Zubrow
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlessandro Michele does not shy away from bold fashion when it comes to dressing models for the Gucci runway. The 49-year-old has spent the last seven years as creative director at the storied Italian fashion house, helping to reinvigorate the Gucci brand. This Sunday on 60 Minutes, Michele and...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Walks Paris Runway In Tight Catsuit: Photos

Lourdes Leon, 25, is a bonafide runway superstar. The oldest daughter of Madonna, 63, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she strutted down the runway in a skintight catsuit by Marine Serre on Saturday, June 25. The ensemble featured the brands signature moon print in white against black fabric for a dramatic contrast, along with a built in shoe and gloves. Lourdes was styled with plenty of gold chains reminiscent of the 1980s, along with a bold belt and plenty of stacked bracelets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Michele
Person
Jared Leto
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off wedding dress for marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, the singer announced.“Bennifer” shared intimate clips of their outfits on JLo’s newsletter, On The JLo.This video shows Lopez wearing one of two dresses from her big day, which she said was “from an old movie.”“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said.The couple were previously engaged in 2002, but called their wedding off in 2004, before rekindling their relationship in 2021.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck and changes her nameRyan Reynolds sends touching message to fan after open-heart surgeryStudents launch rocket 16,000ft into air in bid to reach space with reusable rocket
LAS VEGAS, NV
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Italian Fashion
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Shares New Eye-Popping Album Cover

Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared her new eye-popping album cover for her LP, Renaissance, which you can see below. The pop star’s new album is set to drop on July 29. The new artwork is meant to pay homage to the Renaissance painting by artist John Collier of noblewoman Lady Godiva, along with Bianca Jagger’s mesmerizing entry on horseback into Studio 54 in 1977.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
shefinds

We Can't Get Over The Backless Black Halter Dress Jennifer Lopez Just Wore To Visit Ben Affleck On Set—Wow!

Jennifer Lopez stopped by the set of fiance Ben Affleck‘s latest film in Los Angeles wearing a stunning, flowy black halter dress last week, and we’re still not over it. The Marry Me star, 52, showed her support for Affleck’s latest project (an untitled movie about Nike and Michael Jordan co-written with Matt Damon) and was snapped by paparazzi in a plunging, long black dress with a pleated skirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Paris Jackson Sings With Her Rock Band in Grunge-Chic Distressed Matacomplex Dress on ‘Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style. The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeez Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single, she said...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Tessa Thompson Is the Best-Dressed Woman in Hollywood Right Now

Occasionally there are red-carpet moments that stop you in your tracks. Times when celebrities go against the grain and choose fashion that stands in contrast to what everyone else is wearing. These are rare and exciting, and make everyone’s lives, from the stylists to the designers, a little more interesting. Tessa Thompson’s team, backed by the celebrity dressing duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald—who go by the handle Wayman + Micah—are currently having a ball.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox News

Linda Evangelista returns to modeling with Fendi after claiming fat-freezing left her ‘brutally disfigured’

Linda Evangelista, the supermodel who once said she wouldn’t "wake up for less than $10,000 a day," is gearing up for her comeback. The 57-year-old, who alleged that CoolSculpting left her "permanently deformed" and "brutally disfigured," is now starring in a new ad campaign for Fendi. On Saturday, the Italian luxury fashion house tweeted a glamorous shot of the star and teased what was to come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Zoe Saldana Goes Bohemian-chic, Walks Hand-in-hand With Eli Saldana at Dior’s Couture Fall 2022 Show

Zoe Saldana made her appearance at the Dior couture show a family affair. On Monday, the actress attended the French luxury fashion house’s fall 2022 couture show in Paris with her relative Eli Saldana. She wore a bohemian chic-inspired look, which was a white tank paired with a fringe vest with a black collar, an oversized black belt with gold metal detailing and a white embroidered maxi floral skirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AOL Corp

Jackie Kennedy’s Favorite Sandals Are Up to 42% Off During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale — So, Time to Stock Up

It’s no secret Jackie Kennedy Onassis was known for her impeccably sophisticated style, but did you know she actually inspired one of the most popular sandal brands that you might be wearing right now? If it weren’t for her, the brand Jack Rogers wouldn’t be around, and it just so happens that the brand has quite a few pairs of sandals similar to the ones she wore on massive sale at Jack Rogers — up to 42 percent off at Nordstrom! What better way to kick off the weekend?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

The Latest Louis Vuitton Sneaker is Made of Recycled Materials

Thanks largely to the contributions of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton has cemented itself as a premiere destination for luxury sneakers. Before streetwear and high fashion merged, very few houses made silhouettes that were accepted by the masses. Cut to present day and nearly every big name brand has an expanded sneaker range, collaborations and a streetwear cosign.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy