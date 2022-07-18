ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Mandan police to hit the streets on motorcycles

By Erika Craven
KFYR-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police officers have a new way to patrol the streets. The City Commission approved a...

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 6

Ryan J. Lippert
3d ago

considering that we only have a 5 month riding season at best this seems like a huge waste of taxpayer dollars. Mandan is understaffed (ask any patrol officers) as it is so this will take an officer out of a patrol car and on to a bike who will still need a Patrol car to transport people to the jail tying up 2 patrol officers for 1 event.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KX News

Fire damages Bismarck home, displacing the family

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fire Tuesday night heavily damaged a Bismarck home on the 900 block of Parkview Drive. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene around 7:00 p.m. to find a large blaze at the back side of the house and a live downed power line in the yard. After […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Police arrest James Vann

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - James Vann, the man wanted by Bismarck Police for attempted murder and terrorizing, was taken into custody without incident Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson for the department. Police said Vann was arrested around 7:35 p.m. at a house in the 3200 block of Twin City...
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
Mandan, ND
Crime & Safety
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man accused of pointing gun at minors over music pleads not guilty

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man whom police say pointed a gun at three minors during a confrontation has pleaded not guilty. Multiple witnesses told police in June that 44-year-old Joshua Bearsheart-Allen had been agitated by music playing at night in an apartment parking lot. They say he pointed a gun at three juveniles.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

$500,000 bond set for Bismarck man accused of attempted murder and leading police on multi-day chase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $500,000 cash for a Bismarck man who led police on a multi-day pursuit. James Vann, 37, was arrested by Bismarck Police on Sunday after prosecutors say he fired a gun at and threatened another man’s family last Tuesday. A SWAT team searched for Vann Wednesday, officers pursued Vann during a high-speed chase Thursday, and locked down part of downtown Bismarck while searching for him Friday.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Menoken man faces felony charges after police say he pointed loaded gun at three teens

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Menoken man faces felony charges after police say he pointed a loaded gun at three teens during an argument. Burleigh County Deputies responded to a 911 hang up call early Tuesday morning. They say teenage witnesses at the scene said 19-year-old Jayden Voigt had threatened to kill them and pointed a loaded gun at them after Voigt had asked them to have sex with him.
MENOKEN, ND
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Dakota man accused of using yo-yo string to attack woman receives probation

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota man accused of attacking a woman with a modified yo-yo string received two years of probation, court records show. Derek Dillman, 32, of Bismarck, was sentenced on lesser felony charges, The Bismarck Tribune reported. In a plea deal, Dillman pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated assault, terrorizing and fleeing police, and misdemeanor counts of driving under suspension and attempting to give false information to police, the newspaper reported.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Motorcycle#Distracted Driving#The City Commission
KFYR-TV

Enhancements to self-guided tours at ND State Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you visit the North Dakota State Capitol, you’ll notice enhancements to the self-guided tours. New kiosks were placed in the building on Wednesday. The kiosks provide additional information and videos about the Capitol. There is one at the main entrance, one on the observation...
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Floating Gas Prices From Bismarck To Minot

We all pulled our hair out when the gas prices kept rising and rising. Seemed like just yesterday when there was literally panic at the pumps. We went through a frustrating time watching the price of gas creep past $4.00 a gallon, and then like fingernails slowly dragging down a chalkboard, the pain became much worse as the possibility of forking over $5 a gallon loomed. Are better days ahead?
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Formula shortage continues to leave parents, caregivers dry

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Stores and hospitals are still struggling to stock baby formula. The availability of powdered formula recently fell to the lowest level of this year as thirty percent of infant products are out of stock. This bottle is being filled with formula but there are many others...
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Ongoing shortage at state’s food bank & how to help

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Great Plains Food Bank in our state is still experiencing a shortage. KX spoke with the food bank’s facility in Bismarck and its headquarters in Fargo, who both say the bank serves over 121,000 individuals each year. The Great Plains Food Bank is...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KFYR-TV

Free workshops in Bismarck for those impacted by cancer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - CHI St. Alexius Health is providing free cancer survivorship workshops. Those who have been touched by cancer are welcome to attend the group. The sessions are held once or twice a month. The subjects range from learning skin care tips for dry and irritated skin to learning about different headwear, such as wigs and extensions, to yoga.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Beware: Bismarck SCUM ( Scam ) Strikes Again

This post I read this afternoon brought back a flood of memories from last year. The sad truth of reality these days is that there are so many people trying to use social media as a way of scamming those that are trustworthy. I had my mind all set on a PS5 that I saw online last September, quickly jumped at it, and after spending $600 never heard anything back again. People pretend to be someone they are not and seize the opportunity to trick others with false accounts and "Fake promises" - like for instance North Dakota State Fair concert tickets.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Future of nursing is bright at ND State Hospital

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For decades, the North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown has been the state’s premier training and education campus for nursing, pharmacy, social work and counseling, psychiatry residents, and other medical-related careers. Starting in August, the NDSH will also be a satellite site for Dakota...
BISMARCK, ND
roundupweb.com

"Dakota Day Trips, The Road To Rural Wonders," Highlights Little Known Treasures

Cliff Naylor, famous for his "Off The Beaten Path" stories on KFYR TV, has published his third book featuring rural treasures in North Dakota, eastern Montana and northern South Dakota. "These are 50 new places, all well worth a trip to," Naylor said. Because it is self-published rather than through the North Dakota Tourism, Naylor was able to include eastern Montana places like the unique little town of Westby, the remarkable Fairview Lift Bridge, and the Dirty Shame Show, Scobey. Although readers cannot visit, he also writes about the Dinosaur Cowboy, Clayton Phipps, who is a rancher with thousands of dinosaur bones on his property. He digs them up and sells them and has one remarkable piece, Dueling Dinosaurs, a couple of complete skeletons engaged in mortal combat, at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry seeing drastic shortages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry is running into the worst food shortages it has seen. The non-profit is struggling to make ends meet. Keeping these shelves stocked has been harder than ever. ”Now we actually have a distribution list so we can keep better control of...
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy