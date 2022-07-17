Afternoon Showers And Storms For Florida Today

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring sunny skies for most of the day, with just the chance of a passing shower or storm during the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s....
ORLANDO, Fla. – It seems like heat waves are becoming more common, especially for Europe. Just this past week, the United Kingdom experienced an all-time high of 104.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Closer to home, Salt Lake City reached 107 this past Sunday, while Oklahoma City also hit an all-time high...
The richness and diversity of Florida’s waters are known all over the world. So much so, that passionate anglers come from every corner of the planet for the chance to hook into the fish of their dreams. Whether you’re after a Bull Redfish, a feisty Mahi Mahi, or magnificent Billfish, the Sunshine State is the playground of them all. The sheer number of Florida game fish is going to have you reaching for your rod.
Jacksonville, Fl. — The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!
Melissa Doroquez, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Americans love their pets as much as they love humans. According to polling by YouGov, 88% of Americans consider their pets to be family members. Many people don't want to leave a beloved family member home when they visit fun destinations, travel, or go on vacation. Therefore, it's not a surprise that a survey by the American Pet Products Association indicated that 40% of pet owners take their dogs with them when they travel.
Recently, venomous critters called the tussock moth caterpillar have been found in Florida. According to researchers at the University of Florida, caterpillars reach maturity in mid-April and start looking for the right place to spin their cocoons.
Grab your mesh bags and snorkeling gear because it’s officially scallop season in Pasco County. Tourists and locals can still enjoy the ten-day long experience – but there are some requirements before you start diving.
Floridians are losing hope in the Sunshine State and America at large. The rent prices are soaring. Food prices are aggressively following suit. Scammers are messing with your favorite restaurant. Gov. DeSantis is tussling with Disney. And that sea level is rising faster than we expected.
South Florida families looking to strengthen their pack will have a new, fun, adventure-filled getaway in 2024, as Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has broken ground on its newest resort in Naples. Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will become the brand’s 21st resort in North America, featuring 500 family-friendly suites and an expansive 100,000-square-foot indoor water park. The resort will sit on 20 acres on the eastern edge of Collier County, near the I-75 and Collier Boulevard interchange and next to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, making for a convenient getaway for families across South Florida and a significant economic engine for the region.
Mythical creatures have been in the public consciousness for centuries. Trolls, fairies, and centaurs are universal examples. However, there are also regional examples, such as Scotland's Loch Ness monster and Bigfoot in the Pacific Northwest.
Colossal events rarely happen overnight. The world could change in a moment, but mega-events like the Ice Age or Global Warming would take many iterations of smaller events to create something seismic.
Two people were struck by lightning and taken to hospitals in Volusia County on Tuesday afternoon after strong storms moved through the area, according to emergency officials. One of the injured was a landscaper.
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Family members of a missing Florida man whose boat washed ashore with the motor running said they still question some things about his disappearance. According to a WPBF report, Dale Hossfield, 68, left the Fort Pierce Inlet around 2 p.m. on May 18 on...
Central Floridians might not agree on a lot of things, but with "feels like" temperatures over 100 degrees, most agree it’s hot. Power companies in Central Florida feel the heat too. As in demand for power. Last Wednesday, Florida Power and Light set an all-time record for demand. About...
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man was hospitalized with serious injuries from an alligator attack on the state’s west coast Wednesday evening. Sarasota ABC affiliate WWSB reports 43-year-old Eric Merda of Sarasota was bitten by an alligator at Lake Manatee Fish Camp in eastern Manatee County, citing the county’s sheriff’s office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
It was a perfect summer afternoon as we sped out into the Gulf of Mexico off of the coast of Crystal River in central west Florida's Citrus County. The water was flat, the sun warm, and the scallops were waiting. I've lived in the Sunshine State for more than 20 years, and this was my first time going scalloping—I couldn't wait to dive in.
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Now that greyhound racing is over in Florida, and most of the United States, the need for adoptive homes has eased. But there are countless greyhounds across the Atlantic that need homes, and a greyhound rescue group called Greyhounds in Motion, based in Winter Park, Florida is stepping up to help.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- An 11-month-old baby boy died inside a hot car in Tallahassee on Tuesday -- marking the second child to die in a hot car this year in Florida. Just last week, a 3-year-old died after being left inside a vehicle in northern Miami-Dade County. Kids and Cars...
Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Florida has catered to tourism almost as soon as it became a state. According to the Florida Historical Quarterly, modern Florida tourism began in the 1930s with the World's Fair. From this point on, Florida began to depend upon tourism as a money-making industry.
A Florida man has brought to light a rather extraordinary local ordinance that applies to beach users at Belleair Shore in Pinellas County, FL. He was issued with a fine of $116 for using a beach umbrella so that he could remain in the shade having had previous issues with skin cancer.
Summer in Florida is the time of year when most people notice rising electricity bills. After all, Florida is hot and humid. Therefore, most people resort to adjusting the thermostat and cranking up the air conditioner to get some relief. And as they do, some notice alarming increases in their electric bill. This article will look at electricity rates in Florida, recent price hikes, and how to save money on your utility bill.
