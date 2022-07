The Maine State Police are looking for the public's help in their investigation into the death of a teenage girl in Mount Vernon. According to the KJ, the unidentified girl was found deceased on Monday evening and, following an autopsy, her death has been ruled a homicide. The owners of the home where she was found discovered her body when they returned home at about 6 PM on Monday.

MOUNT VERNON, ME ・ 12 HOURS AGO