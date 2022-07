LOS ANGELES – Venerable yet still shiny Dodger Stadium enjoyed its moment in the unrelenting sun this week, hosting its first All-Star Game since 1980. One year after that game, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers met in the 1981 World Series, a bi-coastal matchup that’s the stuff of big-market fan and TV executive dreams.

