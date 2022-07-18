ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers take Texas Tech 2B with first-round pick

By Matt Jaworowski
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Detroit Tigers hope they have their second basemen of the future. With the 12th pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft, the Tigers selected Texas Tech infielder Jace Jung.

The 21-year-old hit for average and power for the Red Raiders. Jung posted a .328 batting average with 39 home runs and 147 RBI across three seasons. He also drew 126 walks over those three seasons compared to just 102 strikeouts.

According to MLB’s prospect rankings , four of the Tigers 10-best prospects are infielders, but all are expected to play either shortstop or third base.

Several mock drafts nailed the pick, with more buzz around Jung emanating from TigerTown.

Fangraphs and ESPN’s latest mock draft had the Tigers taking Jung with the 12 th pick. Keith Law with The Athletic expected Jung to go 11th to the New York Mets.

It has been more than 20 years since the last time the Tigers took a second basemen with their first-round pick. In fact, the Tigers have only taken three infielders total since 2001. Michael Woods was taken 32 nd overall by the Tigers with a supplemental draft pick.

Woods spent four seasons in the Tigers minor league system, including one year with the West Michigan Whitecaps. Woods played 130 games with the Double-A Erie Seawolves in 2005 before being released by the ballclub. He went on to play four more seasons in an independent league, but never played in the MLB.

The other three infielders were shortstop Scott Moore in 2002, third basemen Nick Castellanos in 2010 and third basemen Spencer Torkelson. Castellanos eventually moved to the outfield with the Tigers. Torkelson, who was recently demoted to Triple-A Toledo, plays first base with the Tigers.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

