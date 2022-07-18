ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax Police asking for help finding murder suspect

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help finding Jose Hernandez Meija, who is wanted for second degree murder.
Jose Hernandez Mejia (Photo: Fairfax Police)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help finding a murder suspect they consider to be armed and dangerous.

According to police, Jose Hernandez Mejia is wanted for second degree murder. He stands about 5’9″ and weighs around 150 pounds. He is believed to be driving a black 2016 Honda HRV with Virginia tags TXV-1986.

Police say Mejia called family members to his home on the 5200 block of Rolling Road in Springfield and when they got there, he told them he had stabbed his wife before leaving the home in the HRV. Officers arrived at the scene and found a deceased woman.

Fairfax Police consider Mejia to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who has seen Mejia or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.

#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Honda#Hrv#Txv 1986
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man critically injured in Woodbridge after shooting, investigation continues

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was critically injured after a fight escalated into a shooting last night in Woodbridge. Officers responded to the Elevations One Apartments on Jeffries Road in Woodbridge at 9:11 p.m. on Monday, July 18, to investigate a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, police found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be life-threatening.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
