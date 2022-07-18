Police Still Looking for Suspect Following Deadly Shooting at Livermore Bowling Alley
By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
3 days ago
Police are still looking for a suspect after he opened fire inside a Livermore bowling alley Saturday, killing one person and hurting two more. Granada Bowl was filled with families and young children as they were celebrating a birthday party. No information has been released about the suspect other...
A school in Vallejo was in lockdown Wednesday morning following a shooting on campus, police said. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at John Finney High School on Amador Street at around 9:25 a.m., police said. When they arrived, they saw evidence of a shooting on the school's education...
LATHROP (CBS13) – A man wanted for a shooting at a Livermore bowling alley that left one person dead and two others hurt was arrested.
Livermore police say the shooting happened back on July 16. Investigators believe a fight at the bar inside the Granada Bowl preceded the shooting. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia, was with a group of friends when they got into an altercation with the victim.
The shooting left 28-year-old Antonio Vargas dead. Two other people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital, police say.
Police quickly identified Garcia as the suspect because he had handed over his ID to play pool, the owner of Granada Bowl told CBS Bay Area.
Early Wednesday morning, Livermore police say Garcia was arrested at a home in Lathrop.
Garcia is has been booked into Santa Rita Jail and is facing murder as well as other charges.
(KRON) — Officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department arrested an unknown number of suspects in a smash-and-grab robbery that took place in a Best Buy parking lot Wednesday morning, according to a social media post from the department. The suspects were also found to be in possession of several guns, including an AR-15 rifle.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 20-year-old woman has died and a 16-year-old boy is now under arrest after a shooting in Stockton on Tuesday.
According to Stockton police, at 5:52 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Albany Drive and Astor Drive.
When they arrived, police found a teenager and woman shot.
The teen was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the 16-year-old and other male had met up with the 20-year-old woman, who was also with an 18-year-old woman at the time. For some reason, the meeting escalated to both males pulling out guns and shooting at the women.
The teen boy was himself shot in the incident, police say, and was found near the shooting scene. Detectives say they have since arrested the teen.
Stockton police have said this does not appear to be a random shooting.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police homicide detectives have arrested two men for the homicide of a 54-year-old father of three young children nearly five years ago and the DA has charged them both with murder. On Wednesday, police announced they arrested 38-year-old Juvenal Arellano in Santa Clara County...
It was a bittersweet day for the parents of Antonio Vargas as Livermore police announced Wednesday the arrest of 27-year-old Roger Alemán García, the man accused of shooting and killing their son during a fight at a bowling alley in Livermore last weekend. García was arrested in Lathrop....
What was meant to be a celebration in Chinatown, with city leaders and Oakland police touring businesses, took a different tone of increased calls for safety and action Wednesday. “Enough of this violence, it has no place in our community, it has no place in Oakland,” said Nikki Bas, Oakland...
Oakland police released video Tuesday of a rideshare and food delivery driver killed not far from his home near Little Saigon Sunday morning. Police revealed the footage in hopes that people will recognize the mannerisms or voices of those in it and will help them arrest and charge the person who killed Kon “Patrick” Fung.
LIVERMORE -- A neighbor who lives near the Granada Bowl in Livermore on Monday talked about the chaos that unfolded in the wake of a fatal shooting there Saturday night.The Granada Bowl reopened on Monday for the first time since the deadly shooting that happened inside over the weekend. The shooting left one man dead and two other people hospitalized. Family identified the shooting victim who died as 28-year-old Antonio Vargas.Earlier Monday, Livermore police identified 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia as the suspect wanted for the shooting.Garcia is a convicted felon with an extensive prior criminal history, including assault with a deadly...
New video shows two men walking up to a rideshare driver's car in Oakland and shooting him point blank, killing him in broad daylight. Family and friends are devastated and the community in the neighborhood is terrified.
Business owners in downtown Walnut Creek say they just don't feel safe right now due to recent crime in the area. The city recently put out an advisory regarding incidents around downtown, specifically street robberies targeting people wearing high-end jewelry. Hair salon owner Naz Hazrati said she recently saw two...
A male driver died after apparently losing control of his SUV and crashing off eastbound Highway 24 in Orinda, firefighters finding the vehicle had come off the freeway and collided head-on with a tree. The crash was reported at 6:04 p.m. off the eastbound lanes between Camino Pablo and the...
Tuesday morning, July 19, 2022, at about 7:10, Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriffs at Martinez Detention Facility (MDF) intake were notified about an unconscious and unresponsive arrestee in the sally-port area. The person, who was arrested by the San Pablo Police Department, was transported to MDF by a jailer, who...
MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS13) — Authorities have released body camera footage of the Stockton man accused of shooting a Bay Area police officer over the weekend.
The Mountain View Police Department says 33-year-old Jeffrey Choy shot an officer early Saturday morning who was trying to stop him for a DUI.
An image from body camera footage released from the department shows the moment that Choy allegedly fired at the officer.
(credit: Mountain View Police Department)
The officer suffered an upper body wound and is expected to survive.
Choy fled the scene of the shooting, escaping officers after he crashed his car. Investigators later tracked him to Union City and officers arrested him in Fremont on Sunday after a brief chase.
Choy was booked into jail in Santa Clara County on charges of attempted murder of a peace officer.
(BCN) — Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of 33-year-old Tyrell Richard Wilson, who was shot and killed by former Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall in 2021. Hall is in prison after being convicted of assault with a firearm and sentenced on March 4 to six years for the 2018 killing of motorist Laudemer Arboleda.
Police arrested a 20-year-old man in a fatal shooting at The Plant shopping center in San Jose that occurred Friday morning, SJPD said Monday. Manuel Gutierrez of San Jose was detained and arrested at the scene Friday, police said, but they did not reveal details of the arrest until Monday morning.
(KRON) — Officers from the San Jose Police Department responded to a hit and run incident that left a pedestrian dead on Sunday night, according to a tweet from the department. The incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Story Road and Kollmar Drive. The vehicle struck a pedestrian that was […]
A rideshare driver was shot and killed in an attempted robbery in Oakland Sunday morning. Shortly after 11 a.m., Oakland police received calls about a shooting on 13th Avenue near East 22nd Street. When officers arrived, they found Kon Fung suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries...
SUNNYVALE, CA (July 20, 2022) – On Saturday, police responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 101 that left two people dead, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 2:45 a.m. on July 16th near Mathilda Avenue involving a Jeep and a Prius, per initial reports. Furthermore, police said...
