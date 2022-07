Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck broke the internet when they announced that they tied the knot in Las Vegas at The Little White Wedding Chapel on Sunday, July 17. The couple said their "I do's" with their children in attendance and took photos in a pink convertible after the ceremony. The famous duo even wanted an Elvis impersonator to officiate their dream wedding, but unfortunately, it was too late and "the King" had already gone home.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO