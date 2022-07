We’ve got an update on a story we told you about earlier this week… A juvenile died after a jet ski crash on the Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday that also injured another person. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday near Mr. Joe White Avenue. The name of the juvenile has not been released and no other information about the condition of the other injured person is currently available. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is still investigating the crash.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO