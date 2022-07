In a far corner of what was once a large ranch vegetable garden, along the lane that leads into the Main Ranch on Santa Cruz Island, stands a 19th-century wooden seed house, painted white with yellow trim. Long ago, it was used for storage of gardening tools and supplies. Against one wall is a cabinet full of small drawers identified with labels, some in Italian, as to the types of seeds within.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO