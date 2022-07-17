Notre Dame lands Davidson right-handed starter Blake Hely

Notre Dame’s run to the College World Series caught the attention of the college baseball world. Some players in the transfer portal had to have seen it as a potential next destination. One person who already was won over was Davidson right-handed starting pitcher Blake Hely, who informed BlueAndGold.com of his enrollment at the university. This comes right after jack findlay withdrew his name from the transfer portal.

Hely comes to Notre Dame after four years with the Wildcats. During that time, he compiled a 17-7 record with a 4.09 ERA and 189 strikeouts over 191 2/3 innings. In 2022, he went 9-2, had a 3.80 ERA and struck out 97 hitters over 85 1/3 innings. He also has spent time in the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League.

Hely is the son of Bob Hely, who was drafted out of high school in the fifth round by the Milwaukee Brewers in 1975. Instead of turning professional, he went to Wake Forest, where he saw football game action at quarterback in 1976 and 1977.

