The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. It is the 92nd edition of the Midsummer Classic and the American League is riding an eight-game winning streak. They've won the 20 of the last 24 All-Star Games, though the AL's lead in the all-time series is a modest 46-43-2. Lately though, the All-Star Game has been one-sided.

