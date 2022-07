A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly taking more than $55,000 from a pest control business where she was an accountant, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Amanda Hall was arrested on Thursday and charged with first degree Theft and Ongoing Criminal Conduct. She allegedly took $55,500 from Aable Pest Control between September 2020 and November 2021. Hall had left the company before her alleged crimes were discovered in December.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO