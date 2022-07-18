Community addresses water safety concerns after drowning near Corbin Park

POST FALLS, ID. — Over the weekend, a 14-year-old boy was found dead in the Spokane River near Corbin Park.

From putting your feet in the lake to floating along the river, getting in the water can be a great way to cool off. Although this is the case, there are still some concerns when it comes to water safety.

“For example, yesterday, we had a three or four-year-old throwing up in the water with no parent in sight,” Krysten Markloff, who has been visiting Corbin Park for five years. “You have to try to find those families and say the child is in need of help.”

Markloff now takes extra caution when her children are in the water.

“Our children … [will] never be allowed to be in that water without somebody in the water with a life jacket,” Markloff said.

Justin Spring visited Corbin Park for the first time on Sunday. When he heard about the drowning, it brought up safety concerns for him, saying that situational awareness is significant.

“[It’s about] understanding that there are people out there,” Spring said. “They are having their own thing going on, and it’s all about helping each other out.”

Kootenai County detectives are still investigating what happened. The child’s name has not been released yet.

“We as a society come here… we know those things… we get comfortable. We forget about the danger underneath there. We forget nature’s way is nature’s way,” Markloff said.

