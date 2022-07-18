ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Community addresses water safety concerns after drowning near Corbin Park

By Peter Choi
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfcZu_0gj45cCx00

POST FALLS, ID. — Over the weekend, a 14-year-old boy was found dead in the Spokane River near Corbin Park.

From putting your feet in the lake to floating along the river, getting in the water can be a great way to cool off. Although this is the case, there are still some concerns when it comes to water safety.

“For example, yesterday, we had a three or four-year-old throwing up in the water with no parent in sight,” Krysten Markloff, who has been visiting Corbin Park for five years. “You have to try to find those families and say the child is in need of help.”

Markloff now takes extra caution when her children are in the water.

“Our children … [will] never be allowed to be in that water without somebody in the water with a life jacket,” Markloff said.

Justin Spring visited Corbin Park for the first time on Sunday. When he heard about the drowning, it brought up safety concerns for him, saying that situational awareness is significant.

“[It’s about] understanding that there are people out there,” Spring said. “They are having their own thing going on, and it’s all about helping each other out.”

Kootenai County detectives are still investigating what happened. The child’s name has not been released yet.

“We as a society come here… we know those things… we get comfortable. We forget about the danger underneath there. We forget nature’s way is nature’s way,” Markloff said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Harrington asking people to reduce water usage due to leak

HARRINGTON, Wash. — The City of Harrington is asking people to reduce their water usage amid a leak. The leak happened at one of the main water lines near the railroad tracks on 2nd and Main. Harrington City Councilmember Stephen Hardy is going door to door to people’s homes letting people know of the leak. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL...
HARRINGTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Something has to be done’: Construction detours pose safety risk for Spokane Valley neighborhood

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – People living in one Spokane Valley neighborhood say road construction is creating chaos for them.  Commuters are driving too fast, and it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.  After getting nowhere with city officials, neighbors reached out to 4 News Now.  The City of Spokane Valley is installing a roundabout at Sprague and...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Spokane, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Teenager who drowned in Spokane River identified

CORBIN PARK, ID. — The teenager who drowned in the Spokane River near Corbin Park has been identified. The Kootenai County Coroner identified 14-year-old Henry Jack from Spokane, Washington, as the victim. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s office says there is nothing suspicious on the incident and that it is...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Spring
KREM2

Drivers must slow down in three Spokane Valley zones

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley drivers must be careful as the city has reduced three neighborhoods' speed limit zones, which are located in non-school zones. The speed limit on Progress Road north of Wellesley Avenue, Barker Road north of Euclid Avenue, and Indiana Avenue from the I-90 ramp to Desmet Court has been reduced.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Teen drowns on the Spokane River at Corbin Park on Saturday

POST FALLS, Idaho — A 14-year-old teen died near Post Falls on Saturday after apparently drowning in the Spokane River at Corbin Park. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) responded to a report of a possible drowning near Post Falls on Saturday night. When deputies arrived at approximately 9:30 p.m., they learned a 14-year-old boy had been missing for more than an hour.
POST FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Safety#Drowning#Spokane River#Accident
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Summer camps seeing staffing shortages this year

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — COVID-19 and staffing shortages are causing issues for families making summer plans. Many summer camps across the Inland Northwest are changing schedules or canceling camps altogether. Camp Bonaparte in Okanogan County shut things down due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Another camp near Coeur d’Alene,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash cleared from US 195, no injuries reported

SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 has reopened between Spangle and Rosalia. The road was closed from Bradshaw Road to the town of Plaza for a semi-truck crash. Washington State Patrol Trooper D. Power said a person in a silver car ran a stop sign on Bradshaw and clipped the front of a semi-truck. The semi veered left and crashed into...
SPANGLE, WA
KREM2

Valet boat service comes to Lake Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Vertical Quick Launch at the Hagadone Marine Group is now offering valet parking for boats on Lake Coeur d'Alene. The $15 million facility is the region's first and only dry stack facility in Idaho. It holds about 360 boats within a five-story warehouse. Cally King, the director of marketing for the Hagadone Marine Group, said the service is part of a membership.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM

One person pulled unresponsive from the Spokane River Sunday afternoon

SPOKANE, Wash. — One man was pulled unresponsive from the Spokane River by rescue crews, Sunday afternoon. He was a part of a group of three tubers in the river. The tube flipped and two people managed to get themselves to the river bank, according to the Spokane Fire Department. One man went under water and had to be pulled to shore.
SPOKANE, WA
PLANetizen

Spokane Prepares To Disband the State’s Largest Community of Unhoused People

Writing for RANGE Media, Carl Segerstrom describes the uncertain future facing the residents of Camp Hope, a growing encampment located on land owned by the Washington Department of Transportation. “Covering a full city block just off of Interstate 90 a couple miles east of downtown Spokane, Camp Hope is home to more than 600 people, making it the largest encampment on state land in Washington.”
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy