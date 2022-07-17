ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Sheriff's Dept. Searching For Missing Girl, 17

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Sheriff's detectives asked for the public's help Sunday to find a 17-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles.

Savannah Giselle Munoz was last seen at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Hereford Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Munoz is Hispanic, stands 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighs an estimated 120 pounds, Deputy Raquel Utley reported. She has straight black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie, gray leggings and white tennis shoes, Utley said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the LASD's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stopppers at 800-222-8477.

A photo of the missing girl is available here .

Comments / 8

Dina Gonzales
2d ago

They need to put a picture of her, the description they gave is a very common one there's alot of people out there that fit that description I know I do🤦‍♀️

Reply(1)
3
mimi62
2d ago

Why don’t they put her picture in the article, in case someone might see her.

Reply(2)
8
IN THIS ARTICLE
