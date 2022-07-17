ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Webb wins 9th, Giants beat slumping Brewers 9-5

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N3CRs_0gj3zlGI00

SAN FRANCISCO -- Logan Webb pitched six strong innings for his ninth win to keep the Giants rolling into the All-Star break with a 9-5 victory over the slumping Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a three-run home run. Brandon Belt also connected and drove in three runs as the Giants won their third straight against the Brewers after dropping the series opener.

San Francisco has won seven of nine overall heading into the All-Star break after losing 14 of its previous 18.

The NL Central-leading Brewers are heading in the opposite direction with their eighth loss in 11 games. Milwaukee's division lead fell to a half game over St. Louis after the Cardinals were rained out against the Reds.

Webb (9-3) bounced back after Willy Adames' 19th home run with one out in the first inning. Backed by a pair of double plays, Webb allowed two runs and four hits with five strikeouts.

Webb, who has a 1.35 ERA over his last three outings, left after walking Andrew McCutchen leading off the seventh. McCutchen scored on Hunter Renfroe's double against Jakob Junis.

Belt had a two-out, broken-bat RBI single off Aaron Ashby (2-7) as a pinch-hitter in the second, then hit a two-run homer to right off Jason Alexander in the sixth.

Joc Pederson's RBI double off the brick wall in right field sparked San Francisco's five-run third. Joey Bart legged out an infield single with two outs to score Evan Longoria before Wade hit his third home run of the season and third career drive into McCovey Cove.

Rowdy Tellez hit his 18th home run for Milwaukee in the eighth.

ALL-STAR ADDITION

Milwaukee RHP Devin Williams was added to the NL All-Star roster for the first time in his career, replacing Braves pitcher Max Fried. Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader were also selected to the Mid-Summer Classic but will not play.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: C Alex Jackson was reinstated from the Injured List and optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

Giants: An MRI taken of SS Brandon Crawford's left knee showed no structural damage. … 2B Tommy La Stella could begin a rehab assignment after the All-Star break.

Giants: San Francisco heads to Los Angeles for a four-game series against the Dodgers beginning Thursday. The home team has won in the five previous games they've played this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade for Standout Cincinnati Reds Outfielder

Fans in Los Angeles are always hoping for a big blockbuster move at the trade deadline and in the last few years President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman has delivered. But this year, they’re in a unique position. They mostly have the talent they need coming back from the injured list at some point before October so there is not any one glaring spot in need of help but that doesn't mean the organization will stop looking to improve.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

MLB All-Star Game 2022: Top moments from the Home Run Derby

MLB All-Star Week continues Monday with the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, where the top slugger will walk away with $1 million of the $2.5 million prize pool. The competition is the latest event in a jam-packed schedule leading up to Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The festivities kicked off this weekend, as baseball's best prospects dazzled in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game, followed by the 2022 MLB Draft beginning Sunday.
MLB
MLB

Brewers News

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers will give Coastal Carolina University infielder Eric Brown Jr. an opportunity to show that his swing can play in the pro ranks. Regarded by scouts for what MLB Pipeline’s scouting report referred to as an “unusual” setup at the plate that reminds some of onetime Brewer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
theScore

Yankees' Stanton slugs way to All-Star Game MVP

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was named All-Star Game MVP after hitting the game-tying two-run homer at Dodger Stadium. Stanton is just the third Yankees player to win the award, following Derek Jeter (2000) and Mariano Rivera (2013). Stanton's home run traveled 457 feet into Dodger Stadium's left-field pavilion....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

MLB Draft 2022: Winners and losers from Round 1

MLB Draft: Winners and losers from the first round. The Major League Baseball Draft is finally upon us and round one delivered on all of the promise in a big way. The Baltimore Orioles elected to pick Jackson Holliday with the first-overall pick in the draft to the surprise of many. Druw Jones had been believed to be the best true talent in the class and was a safe bet to be picked first.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout makes big announcement about WBC

Mike Trout made a big announcement on Monday from the site of this year’s All-Star Game. Trout shared that he will be participating in the World Baseball Classic for the first time in his career. Not only that, but he will be the captain of the United States team.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Bart
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Jakob Junis
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Tommy La Stella
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Willy Adames
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Nl#Cardinals#Reds#Rbi
NBC Sports

Winners and losers from 2022 NBA Summer League

The 2022 NBA Summer League has come and gone after an exciting 10 days of action in Las Vegas. Though the headlines were dominated by some of the top picks in this year’s draft, countless players were looking to turn heads going into the upcoming regular season. So, which...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS San Francisco

49ers release schedule of open practices during training camp

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) -- The San Francisco 49ers began priming their fans for the 2022 season by releasing the schedule of open practice dates for Training Camp 2022.The team is offering slots to watch players during practice at its SAP Performance Center adjacent to Levi's Stadium for 11 dates beginning the first on July 27. Tickets cost $5 with the proceeds to benefit the 49ers Foundation. Season ticket holders can buy tickets starting Thursday while general sales will begn on July 18.One of the open practices on August 7th will feature an annual remembrance honoring the late 49ers legend Dwight...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy