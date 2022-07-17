OKC Thunder player grades: Jaylin Williams, Vit Krejci only rostered players to play in summer league loss to Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder finished their 2022 summer league with a 107-71 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

This was the ultimate summer league experience as the Thunder played just two players who are currently rostered on the team with just one of them having any NBA experience at all.

The Thunder only decided to let seven players step on the court this game as this was an opportunity for a lot of the roster bubble and undrafted players to get some actual minutes.

Let’s take a look at player grades as the Thunder prepare to leave Las Vegas.

Jaylin Williams: B-

Jaylin Williams was the only drafted rookie who played minutes for the Thunder. Williams finished with three points on 0-of-5 shooting, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Williams struggled throughout all of summer league creating his own shot, resulting in bad misses and blocked shots. While it’s just summer league and things should be taken with a grain of salt, this is definitely something Williams will need to work on this upcoming season.

If not, then most of Williams’ points will likely come off of assists or second-chance putbacks.

Even with the shooting struggles there, Williams was able to contribute in other ways with his rebounding and passing as a big man. Williams was also the director of defense during this game and that speaks a lot about how the team views his maturity skills.

Vit Krejci: B

Vit Krejci was the other rostered player who played on Sunday as he finished with 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting along with eight rebounds and four assists.

Krejci took advantage of his seniority and extra possessions by being more willing to let if fly from deep, as he went 3-of-8 from three.

Even though Krejci playing significant minutes this game probably means he’s near the bottom of the roster totem pole, it was a solid showing for a player that recently underwent knee surgery and is still trying to regain his athleticism.

Gabe Brown: A-

Gabe Brown might’ve saved his NBA career in just the last five quarters of his summer league play.

Since the fourth quarter of the last game, Brown scored 32 points that included 8-of-15 shooting from deep.

Brown was an undrafted free agent signed out of Michigan. These last couple of games might be enough to get a training camp invite as well as get signed to the G League’s Oklahoma City Blue.