SHREVEPORT, La. - Detectives arrested a Shreveport man who threatened to blow up the Caddo Parish Courthouse and kill African Americans, Sheriff Steve Prator said. The sheriff's office first received the report about the threat on Monday afternoon. After further investigation, detectives determined that Patrick Duffy, 41, messaged a person known to him about his plan to "blow up" a courthouse and kill African Americans.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO