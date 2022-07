The back and forth between UFC president Dana White and Nate Diaz on who is responsible for Nate’s inactivity continues. Earlier this week, Diaz went on a special edition of The MMA Hour to discuss his problems with securing the final fight on his UFC contract, saying the promotion was holding him hostage. He claimed there weren’t a lot of fight offers coming his way. Instead, every interaction with the UFC had them trying to sign him to a new contract. No new contract? No fight offer, apparently.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO