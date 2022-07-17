The Top 4 Reliable Midsize SUVs Include a Surprise

It is an undeniable fact that the global economy is taking serious strain, which trickles down into every facet of our lives, including energy, food, and transport costs. Tie this in with a global supply chain backlog and an ongoing microchip shortage, and you get an automotive market that is feeling some serious pressure. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Ford has been feeling the pinch from all angles. Its second quarter sales figures are worrying to say the least, and now it has another problem on its hands: car thefts, straight from under its nose. Thieves have been targeting the brand's ever-popular range of F-150 pickup trucks, and Dearborn, Michigan locals are starting to feel the fallout.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO