MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local event will be making it’s way back after a few years of not having it. Marshall Night Out is an event where residents get the chance to meet with the city’s first responders. The event takes place on August 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. on National Road. There will be several activities for the whole family to enjoy and those will be set up around the courthouse area. Some activities include balloon art, face painting, free food, bounce houses, and a petting zoo.

MARSHALL, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO