ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Campbell's Zach Neto chosen by The Los Angeles Angels as the 13th overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft

By Cory Dinkel, WRAL multiplatform producer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Los Angeles — The 2022 MLB Draft has kicked off Sunday. Some North Carolina talent, both at the high school and university level, are expected to be drafted in the first round. Sunday, The Los...

www.wralsportsfan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Who Would The Dodgers Have To Trade The Nationals For Juan Soto?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are sure to be busy looking to upgrade their roster prior to the MLB trade deadline, and while their focus will likely be on pitchers, they may shift their attention to adding another superstar to their lineup amidst Juan Soto trade rumors. The Washington Nationals are...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
City
Campbell, CA
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team. Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to injury.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

MLB Draft Tracker: Breaking Down Every Team’s First-Round Pick

The Orioles have just enjoyed their best stretch of baseball in quite some time. On Sunday, they’ll take the first pick in the MLB draft for the second time in four years. Sunday’s draft is happening later in the calendar than usual in order to coincide with the All-Star break, but the added wait has only ratcheted up the anticipation. There are plenty several sons of former Major League stars expected to be taken early—Druw Jones (son of Andruw Jones), Jackson Holliday (Matt Holliday) and Justin Crawford (Carl Crawford), to name a few—along with Kumar Rocker, who was a first-round pick by the Mets last year but did not sign amid injury concerns. Rocker has a chance to get taken in the first round once again on Sunday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Campbell University#The Los Angeles Angels
LonghornsCountry

Oregon to the Big 12? Nike Founder Phil Knight's Role in Conference Realignment

With USC and UCLA announcing a move to the Big Ten, the future of the Pac-12 is uncertain. Oregon is arguably the biggest player left in the Pac-12 following this move. Oregon has been at the forefront of college athletics in large part thanks to Nike founder Phil Knight. Knight wants Oregon in either the SEC or the Big Ten if given those options, according to John Canzano.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NASCAR: Christopher Bell didn’t clinch a playoff spot

Despite winning Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Christopher Bell hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell earned the second victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career on Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, taking the checkered flag to win the Ambetter 301.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: LA Gets More Good News on Injured Reliever Brusdar Graterol

On Thursday, Dodgers fans began to fear the worst as they watched reliever Brusdar Graterol leave the game with what would later be reported as right shoulder inflammation. Fortunately, the injury doesn’t appear serious for the right-handed pitcher after his MRI came back clean. So, the team could expect him to return within the next 2-3 weeks. Graterol was placed on the 15-day IL on July 14.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
60K+
Followers
64K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy