Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum has enjoyed herself quite the week. After being named the 2022 WNBA All-Star MVP, Plum was rewarded even further by the Aces, who announced the decision to sign the 27-year-old to a brand new contract extension. The extension will reportedly keep Plum in Las Vegas for another two seasons. It was a crucial move considering she was set for free agency during the offseason.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO