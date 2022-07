New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom suffered a setback in his recovery from his shoulder injury. According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, deGrom experienced "mild muscle soreness around his shoulder" on Sunday, which led the Mets to push back his simulated game that was scheduled for Thursday. deGrom had played catch on Monday and Tuesday without any issues, but the team still felt the need to delay his return to the mound "out of an abundance of caution."

