Minneapolis mayor endorses Martha Holton Dimick for Hennepin County attorney

By WCCO Staff
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has announced his pick for the next Hennepin County attorney.

Martha Holton Dimick is a former judge, deputy city attorney, professor, and current resident of north Minneapolis.

Mayor Frey and Minneapolis City Council Member Latrisha Vetaw say Dimick has the experience to make a difference in the city.

Martha Holton Dimick CBS

Dimick says if voted in, she's ready to get to work.

"What I've learned over 25 years in public service is that if you want to make real change, you need the support of your justice partners and all the other partners out there," Dimick said.

There are seven candidates running for Hennepin County attorney. Only two will advance to the general election after the August 9 primary.

FormerDemocrat
2d ago

If Mayor Frey endorses her then vote the opposite!

Concerned@
2d ago

If Frey endorsed her she must be a socialist, do not vote for her…

