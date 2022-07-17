ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin GOP Sen. Johnson raises more than all Democrats

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE -- Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson collected about $7 million in donations during the second quarter - more than all four of the Democrats running against him combined - although Democrat Alex Lasry did loan his campaign $6.5 million of his own money.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinal reports that the latest campaign finance reports showed Johnson had about $2 million on hand headed into the Aug. 9 primary after spending about $6.5 million on ads during the second quarter.

The top four Democrats together in the race took in $3.7 million in total donations.

Lasry, who is a Milwaukee Bucks executive, actually outspent Johnson at $6.7 million thanks to the personal loan although his campaign brought in only $520,000 in outside donations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ml2bQ_0gj3esEU00
Sen. Ron Johnson Tom Williams/Getty Images

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes collected $2.1 million in donations and finished the quarter with $1.5 million in hand.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski raised $900,000 and loaned her campaign $600,000 to give herself about $460,000 in cash.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson collected $230,000, leaving him with $240,000 in cash.

All the Democrats spent more than they brought in during the quarter. Barnes spent $2.2 million, Godlewski invested $2.7 million in her campaign and Nelson spent $530,000.

Comments / 109

Betty Lindsey Knoll
2d ago

Ron Johnson hasn't done ANYTHING worthwhile for the state or people of Wisconsin !! I've posted this comment before & never got ANY info on any accomplishments !! Oh yes, he did lie..promising to only run for 2 terms !!!AND, he apparently doubled his personal wealth !!!

Reply(11)
50
Jim Martin
1d ago

just because you raise more money than all the Democrats but look at the totals really people win with less and of course if he's back by Trump he will lose!!!

Reply
8
User... from WI
2d ago

I'll ask this again... Why would ANYBODY vote for Johnson. The guy has done nothing besides helping himself

Reply(3)
39
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Godlewski
Person
Mandela Barnes
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Wisconsin Gop#Election Local#Tom Williams#Sen#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Gop#Republican
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
Daily Mail

Nearly half of Republican primary voters want someone other than Trump – with DeSantis getting half as much support as the former president in new poll

Former President Donald Trump continues to lead all challengers in a poll of Republican voters – but with nearly half of GOP voters saying they prefer someone else. And the poll reveals a sizable chunk – 16 per cent – of Republicans who say they would vote for President Joe Biden if Trump is the party nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy