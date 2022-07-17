Wisconsin GOP Sen. Johnson raises more than all Democrats

MILWAUKEE -- Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson collected about $7 million in donations during the second quarter - more than all four of the Democrats running against him combined - although Democrat Alex Lasry did loan his campaign $6.5 million of his own money.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinal reports that the latest campaign finance reports showed Johnson had about $2 million on hand headed into the Aug. 9 primary after spending about $6.5 million on ads during the second quarter.

The top four Democrats together in the race took in $3.7 million in total donations.

Lasry, who is a Milwaukee Bucks executive, actually outspent Johnson at $6.7 million thanks to the personal loan although his campaign brought in only $520,000 in outside donations.

Sen. Ron Johnson Tom Williams/Getty Images

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes collected $2.1 million in donations and finished the quarter with $1.5 million in hand.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski raised $900,000 and loaned her campaign $600,000 to give herself about $460,000 in cash.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson collected $230,000, leaving him with $240,000 in cash.

All the Democrats spent more than they brought in during the quarter. Barnes spent $2.2 million, Godlewski invested $2.7 million in her campaign and Nelson spent $530,000.