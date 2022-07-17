Tennessee men accused of vandalizing more than 150 headstones
Two men are in police custody after allegedly vandalizing more than 150 headstone markers across two Tennessee cemeteries overnight Friday, according to...www.cnn.com
Two men are in police custody after allegedly vandalizing more than 150 headstone markers across two Tennessee cemeteries overnight Friday, according to...www.cnn.com
These fellas need to be ordered by a judge to fix evey head stone as punishment and then appologiges to any available living family individually.
Make them re-elect every headstone and pay to repair those that they damaged, then keep the grass cut for the next 10 years. Forget the fines and jail time, let them sweat it out doing the work.
I don't understand WHY, why in the world would someone do things like this. I've never understood. Is it fun to knock something over? Yes they should get some jail time, with restitution, and be made to help keep this Cemetery clean for their whole probation time. I'm not sure they can physically set the stones without the crane theybuse to set them.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 52