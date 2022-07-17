ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Victim's father was escorted out of meeting for families. Watch him confront the Uvalde mayor

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alfred Garza, whose daughter Amerie Jo Garza was one of the 19 children...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 4

yoana
2d ago

the mother of this child can not be using her personal issues with the real father of the child(victim) I'm sorry for what ima say but your child passed away and the last thing u want to do is bring up ur personal problems ,you should put everything aside and together fight for this child and all those other victims! !!! todavia ven lo que paso y siguen con Maldad,porque eso es maldad!

Reply
4
Bob Oso
2d ago

The tragedy is going to eat at those affected for many years too come but I pray that our Good Lord eases their hearts, in Jesus' name I pray.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Insider

Investigation into the deadly Uvalde shooting describes the school's police chief 'fumbling' with his radios before giving up and dropping them near a school fence

Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo fumbled with his radios before ditching them near a school fence, a new investigation into the Robb Elementary School shooting said. According to the report, Arredondo's radios were bothering him, so he chose to leave them behind. He had previously said he did not have...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amerie
Person
Don Maclaughlin
NBC News

Uvalde school board blasted by parents, students in meeting last night

At a meeting in Uvalde, Texas last night, parents and students grilled the school board, demanding answers and accountability, after the shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The anger boiled over for more than three hours after a blistering preliminary report found “egregiously poor decision making” by the first responders. Many of the victim’s families are calling for the firing of school district police chief Pete Arredondo who was heard on video pleading with the shooter.July 19, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Graphic Content Warning: Hallway footage obtained in Uvalde school shooting | KVUE

KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman’s Tony Plohetski obtained hallway footage from the Uvalde school shooting. In this footage, you can see the school shooter crash his truck, a student who witnesses the shooter walking through the hallways, and multiple law enforcement officers taking fire. KVUE and the Statesman are releasing footage to help bring clarity to the community. Parts of the video have been edited and censored out of respect for the families. Viewer discretion is advised.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Father of student killed in Uvalde calls surveillance videos ‘frustrating,’ wants officers to be fired

A father of a student killed in the attack on Robb Elementary School says there is “no excuse” for police inaction seen in hallway surveillance videos released this week. In an interview with CNN, Vincent Salazar, the dad of 11-year-old Layla Marie Salazar, called for law enforcement officers to be fired because they simply “didn’t do their jobs.”
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Remains found in Bandera identified as missing woman, report says

Skeletal remains found in Bandera have been identified as a woman who disappeared last month, according to the Bandera Bulletin. Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King told the newspaper this week that the remains belonged to Brittany McMahon, 33. Her cause of death is pending results from an autopsy. McMahon...
BANDERA, TX
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy