Victim's father was escorted out of meeting for families. Watch him confront the Uvalde mayor
Alfred Garza, whose daughter Amerie Jo Garza was one of the 19 children...www.cnn.com
Alfred Garza, whose daughter Amerie Jo Garza was one of the 19 children...www.cnn.com
the mother of this child can not be using her personal issues with the real father of the child(victim) I'm sorry for what ima say but your child passed away and the last thing u want to do is bring up ur personal problems ,you should put everything aside and together fight for this child and all those other victims! !!! todavia ven lo que paso y siguen con Maldad,porque eso es maldad!
The tragedy is going to eat at those affected for many years too come but I pray that our Good Lord eases their hearts, in Jesus' name I pray.
Comments / 4