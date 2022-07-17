Victim's father was escorted out of meeting for families. Watch him confront the Uvalde mayor

At a meeting in Uvalde, Texas last night, parents and students grilled the school board, demanding answers and accountability, after the shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The anger boiled over for more than three hours after a blistering preliminary report found “egregiously poor decision making” by the first responders. Many of the victim’s families are calling for the firing of school district police chief Pete Arredondo who was heard on video pleading with the shooter.July 19, 2022.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO