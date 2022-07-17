ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Scott Dixon earns milestone win at Honda Indy Toronto

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CoFBt_0gj3WwP200

Scott Dixon led 40 of 85 laps and ran away with the Honda Indy Toronto on Sunday for his 52nd career IndyCar Series victory.

The New Zealander tied the legendary Mario Andretti for the second-most wins all-time. The only man left to catch is A.J. Foyt, who won 67 races in his career.

“It’s amazing,” Dixon said. “To be close to Mario, every time I’m asked these questions, I’m just so thankful that we still have A.J. and him in the pits. We get to see them; we get to talk to them. It’s just fantastic.”

The checkered flag also ended a 23-race winless streak for Dixon.

The 41-year-old driver of the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda beat pole-sitter Colton Herta by .8106 of a second.

Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden placed third. Graham Rahal and Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson rounded out the top five.

Ericsson, Dixon’s Chip Ganassi teammate who won the Indianapolis 500 in May, remains in the series points lead at 351, 35 more than Australia’s Will Power. Dixon, a six-time IndyCar Series champion, is now tied for fourth just 44 points behind Ericsson.

“Hopefully we’re kind of in the title hunt now,” Dixon said. “I’m hoping this is the start of the roll. I know the team definitely deserves it.”

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Christopher Bell didn’t clinch a playoff spot

Despite winning Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Christopher Bell hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell earned the second victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career on Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, taking the checkered flag to win the Ambetter 301.
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Scott Dixon ties Mario Andretti with 52nd career IndyCar win

TORONTO (AP) — Scott Dixon had been waiting more than a year to join Mario Andretti in second place on IndyCar’s career wins list. The only one ahead of him now is A.J. Foyt. The six-time series champion finally snapped a 22-race winless streak Sunday when he held off pole sitter Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist on a late restart to win in the series’ return to Canada following a three-year hiatus. Dixon’s 52nd career win came more than 21 years after his first triumph in Pennsylvania — the only one of his career that did not come with Chip Ganassi Racing — and puts him some rarified air. The next victory moves Dixon past Andretti and continues the climb toward Foyt, who holds a record that may never be broken with 67 career wins.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportsnaut

David Feherty leaves NBC for LIV Golf broadcasts

David Feherty has left the NBC broadcast team to become an LIV Golf analyst, the New York Post reported Monday. Feherty, 63, will participate in eight to 10 tournaments per year with the PGA Tour’s rival series, per the report. The Northern Ireland native was part of NBC’s broadcast...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Andretti
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Chip Ganassi
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Person
Felix Rosenqvist
Person
Graham Rahal
FanBuzz

The Rolling Stones’ July 4th Show at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Was a Night of Fireworks and Fire Tunes

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a venue steeped in rich auto racing history. Today, it is the site of the Indy 500 and the Verizon 200 in the NASCAR Cup Series, but in the past, it also hosted Formula One’s United States Grand Prix, MotoGP’s Indianapolis Motorcycle Grand Prix, and NASCAR’s now-defunct Brickyard 400. But, during Fourth of July weekend in 2015, IMS took a break from motorsports when it hosted the Rolling Stones for an incredible infield concert. Performing for nearly 50,000 fans, the iconic rock band absolutely rocked the stage for the first non-race weekend concert in Indy’s over 100-year history.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Watch: 2022 RACE RADIOS // GRAHAM RAHAL AT HONDA INDY TORONTO

"I'm so proud of you for keeping your chin up." The whole @RLLracing crew was pumped to get a P4 finish with @GrahamRahal on Sunday. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar?lang=en.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chip Ganassi Racing#Indycar Series#Will Power
Yardbarker

Watch: 2022 FAST FORWARD // HONDA INDY TORONTO

The return of INDYCAR to the Streets of Toronto did not disappoint. Check out all the Honda Indy Toronto action in the extended race highlights. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Decision On 2023 Road America Race

With the NASCAR Cup Series officially heading to Chicago for a street course race next year, the circuit will not be running at Road America in Wisconsin. That doesn't mean it will never return to Sheboygan though, said NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy Brad Kennedy during this afternoon's press conference announcing the Chicago race.
CHICAGO, IL
Racing News

Toronto Race Results: July 17, 2022 (Indycar Series)

Today, the NTT Indycar Series returns to the streets of Toronto, Canada for the first time since 2019. It’s the Honda Indy Toronto. View Toronto results for the Indycar race below. Toronto Menu. TV Schedule | Prac | Prac 2 / Qual | Race. Colton Herta and Scott Dixon...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

Talks over third IndyCar engine supplier continuing

The good news is the NTT IndyCar Series’ quest to land a third auto manufacturer to supply engines for its new hybrid formula remains active. The part that’s harder to judge is if and when a new manufacturer will join Chevrolet and Honda once the 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 motors with complementary energy recovery systems go live in 2024.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

67K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy