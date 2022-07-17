Saints Depth Solid, Still 5 Questions Remain

Depth, or the lack of it, can either stabilize an NFL team or cripple it. Last week, SiriusXM's Movin' the Chains hosts Jim Miller, and Pat Kirwan examined the New Orleans depth for 2022-23. Oddly enough, they gave the Saints positive marks - especially in the NFC.

Jun 2, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints Chris Olave (12) and Jarvis Landry (80) look on during organized team activities at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports ; Credit: USA Today Sports ; May 14, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during rookie camp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On the Saints' Wide Receivers

Kirwan remarked, "They have quality depth guys. Adding Landry, drafting Olave, and getting Michael Thomas back, it looks like it's forming up pretty well. They did give up 71 receptions, though." He was referring to the free agency losses of players like Ty Montgomery and Lil' Jordan Humphrey. "But I think they're gonna be pretty good," he said.

Miller believes that wide receiver Deonte Harty provides legitimate depth for New Orleans. "Now that Thomas is back, and Olave and they signed Landry, those are your starters. Callaway would probably be the first off the bench."

Kirwan expressed, "they got choices coming off the bench, that the beauty of these guys."

New Orleans depth charts are still unsettled in certain areas going into training camp. Still, Saints fans must take value in the addition of Andy Dalton backing up Jameis Winston. Last season was chaos after losing Winston to injury. Siemian, Hill, and Book did their best to keep the ship afloat.

Dalton's 11 seasons and 148 game starts, and 77-69-2 record gives New Orleans the insurance and assurance necessary for the team's most critical position - the starting quarterback.

The defensive backfield may be in the league's top five. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson took it a step further and told NFL Network the Saints boast the "top defense" and are great at all levels.

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a touchdown past Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57). Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Saints Depth 5 Burning Questions

Demario Davis is a lock. Pete Werner is a tackling machine. But, where's "The Kwon?" (Kwon Alexander) How will they perform since not re-signing the free agent linebacker this offseason? Either James Hurt or first-rounder Trevor Penning will start at left tackle. But what about Andrus Peat. Will he be ready and stay healthy? He's now an elder statesman of the offensive line; New Orleans needs him to remain injury free. Running backs are a mystery behind Kamara and Ingram. Tony Jones Jr. shows promise, but so does Ozigbo. But will Allen and Loomis be satisfied going into camp or trade for a veteran? New Orleans' tight end Juwan Johnson had a strong opener in Week 1. Nonetheless, Payton sparsely utilized him after Winston fell against the Bucs. Adam Trautman had some highs and lows. Do they consider someone like Eric Ebron or stay with the current unit? Defensive tackle is not a huge concern. Besides Onyemata, Tuttle, and Roach, the No. 4 spot is unsettled. Huggins and Street return with Johnson, Black, and rookie draft pick Jackson hoping to crack the roster.

Rookies report on July 19, and veterans check in on July 26 at Ochsner Performance Center in Metairie, LA, for training camp. The first official public practice session starts July 30 at 9:00 AM CT. Fans will be able to experience nine open workouts and one at the Caesars Superdome at 3:45 PM CT on Sunday, Aug. 21.