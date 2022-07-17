ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints Depth Solid, Still 5 Questions Remain

By Kyle T. Mosley
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 2 days ago

Depth, or the lack of it, can either stabilize an NFL team or cripple it. Last week, SiriusXM's Movin' the Chains hosts Jim Miller, and Pat Kirwan examined the New Orleans depth for 2022-23. Oddly enough, they gave the Saints positive marks - especially in the NFC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IyQoy_0gj3Wmp000
Jun 2, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints Chris Olave (12) and Jarvis Landry (80) look on during organized team activities at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports ; Credit: USA Today Sports ; May 14, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during rookie camp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On the Saints' Wide Receivers

Kirwan remarked, "They have quality depth guys. Adding Landry, drafting Olave, and getting Michael Thomas back, it looks like it's forming up pretty well. They did give up 71 receptions, though." He was referring to the free agency losses of players like Ty Montgomery and Lil' Jordan Humphrey. "But I think they're gonna be pretty good," he said.

Miller believes that wide receiver Deonte Harty provides legitimate depth for New Orleans. "Now that Thomas is back, and Olave and they signed Landry, those are your starters. Callaway would probably be the first off the bench."

Kirwan expressed, "they got choices coming off the bench, that the beauty of these guys."

New Orleans depth charts are still unsettled in certain areas going into training camp. Still, Saints fans must take value in the addition of Andy Dalton backing up Jameis Winston. Last season was chaos after losing Winston to injury. Siemian, Hill, and Book did their best to keep the ship afloat.

Dalton's 11 seasons and 148 game starts, and 77-69-2 record gives New Orleans the insurance and assurance necessary for the team's most critical position - the starting quarterback.

The defensive backfield may be in the league's top five. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson took it a step further and told NFL Network the Saints boast the "top defense" and are great at all levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLXxd_0gj3Wmp000
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a touchdown past Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57). Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Saints Depth 5 Burning Questions

  1. Demario Davis is a lock. Pete Werner is a tackling machine. But, where's "The Kwon?" (Kwon Alexander) How will they perform since not re-signing the free agent linebacker this offseason?
  2. Either James Hurt or first-rounder Trevor Penning will start at left tackle. But what about Andrus Peat. Will he be ready and stay healthy? He's now an elder statesman of the offensive line; New Orleans needs him to remain injury free.
  3. Running backs are a mystery behind Kamara and Ingram. Tony Jones Jr. shows promise, but so does Ozigbo. But will Allen and Loomis be satisfied going into camp or trade for a veteran?
  4. New Orleans' tight end Juwan Johnson had a strong opener in Week 1. Nonetheless, Payton sparsely utilized him after Winston fell against the Bucs. Adam Trautman had some highs and lows. Do they consider someone like Eric Ebron or stay with the current unit?
  5. Defensive tackle is not a huge concern. Besides Onyemata, Tuttle, and Roach, the No. 4 spot is unsettled. Huggins and Street return with Johnson, Black, and rookie draft pick Jackson hoping to crack the roster.

Rookies report on July 19, and veterans check in on July 26 at Ochsner Performance Center in Metairie, LA, for training camp. The first official public practice session starts July 30 at 9:00 AM CT. Fans will be able to experience nine open workouts and one at the Caesars Superdome at 3:45 PM CT on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reveals If She Thinks He'll Stay Retired

In late June, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time. "I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski said in his statement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Arrested, Charged With Aggravated Assault

Former NFL tight end Orson Charles was arrested in his native Tampa Friday night after allegedly threatening to shoot two off-duty police officers. According to WTSP.com, Charles, 31, was driving one of two cars attempting to park in the same spot in Ybor City. After Charles lost out on the spot, he reportedly approached the driver's side of the other vehicle and brandished a weapon.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Usa Today Sports#American Football#Siriusxm#Nfc#Siemian
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Ex Tony Romo Sounds Off on Troy Aikman, Joe Buck & TV Money

FRISCO - Since its inception and first telecast on Sept. 21, 1970, Monday Night Football has televised more than 700 games to the viewing public. Those 50-plus seasons have had a number of celebrities appear during games, including Spiro Agnew, Placido Domingo, John Lennon, and yes, even Kermit the Frog. Presidents have also made appearances, including Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan (as then-governor of California), and Barack Obama.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Getting Praised For His Salary Decision

Deion Sanders is investing his own money into improving Jackson State's football facilities. The head coach announced on Instagram, via the Clarion Ledger, that he will donate half of his $300,000 annual salary to complete the program's renovations. He hopes to have the updated facilities ready by Aug. 4, a month before the team's season-opener against Florida A&M.
JACKSON, NJ
TMZ.com

Leonard Fournette Shuts Down Weight Gain Report, Totally False!

Leonard Fournette is slamming the door on a report he showed up to Bucs minicamp weighing 260 lbs., pissing off the coaches -- saying it's all cap -- 'cause he was actually only 245 lbs. The story came from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times ... who reported on...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers new assistant coach and his controversy

Announced by the Steelers mid-February 2022, Brian Flores will be the senior assistant defensive/ linebackers coach. With his experience, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the Steelers. Creating controversy, he is also giving the world a glimpse into the shadier side of the NFL. The former Miami Dolphins head...
PITTSBURGH, PA
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy