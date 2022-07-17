ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002BDu_0gj3UWig00

Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.

The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said.

A 22-year-old from nearby Bartholomew County who was legally carrying a firearm at the mall shot and killed the gunman, Ison said at a news conference.

Four of those hit by gunfire were females and one was a male, Ison said. He didn't immediately know the specific gender or age of those who were killed.

He said a 12-year-old girl was among the two injured, both of whom are in stable condition.

Police confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said.

Officers went to the mall at about 6 p.m. for reports of the shooting.

“The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began," Ison said.

The mass shooting was just the latest to unnerve Americans in 2022. Schools, churches, grocery stores and a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, have all become killing grounds in recent months. Still, the reality of America’s staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in individual deaths that rarely make the news.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said.

There was no threat to the area Sunday night, authorities said.

Greenwood is a south suburb of Indianapolis with a population of about 60,000. Mayor Mark Myers asked for “prayers to the victims and our first responders.”

“This tragedy hits at the core of our community,” Myers said in a statement.

Authorities said they would provide more details Monday.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Indiana shooting: 1 dead, 3 hurt after shots fired during vigil at park

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — At least one person was killed and three others were hurt during a vigil at a park in suburban Indianapolis, authorities said. According to WISH-TV and WRTV, the incident occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove, where people had gathered for a vigil. Beech Grove police arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds, the news outlets reported.
BEECH GROVE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Illinois State
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fox 59

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at a Beech Grove park

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — One person is dead and three others are injured following a Sunday night shooting at a park in Beech Grove. According to Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley, the shooting occurred Sunday night at Don Challis Park on South 9th Avenue. One person was killed and three more were injured in the shooting, Buckley said.
BEECH GROVE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 found dead in hot tub; no foul play suspected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a hot tub on the city’s southeast side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 4400 block of Southport Trace Drive at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. That’s near Edgewood Avenue and Gray Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
truecrimedaily

Missing Indianapolis dad found dead floating in water, kids in car at bottom of the pond

INDIANAPOLIS (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man and his three young children were found dead this week in a pond with the children still inside a vehicle at the bottom of the water. In a statement, the Indianapolis Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Bluff Road for reports of a deceased person on Tuesday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m., When officers arrived, they reportedly found a male floating in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Murder#Violent Crime#The Greenwood Park Mall#Americans
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy