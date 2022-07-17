ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox Final Mock Draft Roundup and Day 1 Draftchat

By Jim Margalus
soxmachine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people around baseball would prefer to have an actual break during the All-Star break, but Rob Manfred has decided to stage the draft at this time in a quest to elevate its status, so the first two rounds commence tonight. You can watch it on ESPN and MLB...

soxmachine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pinstripe Alley

MLB Draft 2022: Grading the Yankees’ top two picks

The first night of the MLB Draft is complete, and the Yankees have two new prospects to add to their organization. New York had the 25th and 61st picks in the first and second rounds, and with those spots, they chose Vanderbilt outfielder Spencer Jones and Cal Poly right-hander Drew Thorpe respectively. You can check out Dan and Andrew’s individual recaps of those picks here and here, respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

MLB Draft 2022: Winners and losers from Round 1

MLB Draft: Winners and losers from the first round. The Major League Baseball Draft is finally upon us and round one delivered on all of the promise in a big way. The Baltimore Orioles elected to pick Jackson Holliday with the first-overall pick in the draft to the surprise of many. Druw Jones had been believed to be the best true talent in the class and was a safe bet to be picked first.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Arizona State
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Cubs Select RHP Cade Horton with No. 7 Pick in 2022 MLB Draft

With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Chicago Cubs selected right-handed pitcher Cade Horton. A top quarterback prospect coming out of high school, Horton chose to stick with baseball after committing to Oklahoma University. After tearing his UCL and undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021, Horton returned to the mound in 2022 after being limited to strictly playing the field.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Select SS Christopher Paciolla with the No. 86 Pick in the 2022 MLB Draft

With the No. 86 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Chicago Cubs selected high school shortstop Christopher Paciolla out of Temecula Valley High School. Paciolla is considered a shortstop according to his draft profile, but he is also listed as a second baseman, third baseman, and outfielder by Perfect Game. His best tool is his contact, as MLB.com considers him predominantly a contact bat coming out of the draft.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Callis
Person
Carson Fulmer
Person
Carlos Collazo
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Jake Bennett
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Justin Crawford
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs to Promote 1B Prospect Matt Mervis After All-Star Break

Photo by: Stephanie Lynn/Twitter (@SRL590) According to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball, the Chicago Cubs will promote first baseman prospect Matt Mervis to Triple-A Iowa following the All-Star break. It would mark Mervis’s second in-season promotion of the year, and we haven’t reached August yet. Mervis had an incredible first half of the 2022 season in which he slugged 21 homers and drove in 80 runs between High-A and Double-A.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox Select RHP Peyton Pallette in Second Round of 2022 MLB Draft

The Chicago White Sox have made their second selection on Day 1 of the 2022 MLB Draft. With the No. 62 overall pick in the second round, the White Sox selected right-handed pitcher Peyton Pallette. Pallette is a 21-year-old hurler from the University of Arkansas. MLB.com ranked him as the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Sox select San Diego infielder Chase Meidroth with fourth-round pick in 2022 MLB Draft

With the 129th overall pick in the 2022 MLB first-year player draft, the Red Sox selected University of San Diego infielder Chase Meidroth. Meidroth, who turns 21 in five days, is regarded by Baseball America as the No. 258 prospect in this year’s draft class. The Manhattan Beach, Calif. native should be somewhat familiar with baseball in the New England-area, as he spent part of his summer playing for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox of the Cape Cod Baseball League.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox Select SS Jordan Sprinkle in 4th Round of 2022 MLB Draft

The Chicago White Sox have selected shortstop Jordan Sprinkle out of UC Santa Barbara with the No. 131 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Sprinkle is the third collegiate pick of the draft for the White Sox, but the first position player the team has selected, after taking pitchers in the first three rounds.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mock Draft#Baseball America#Drafts#Espn#Mlb Network#Twitter Spaces#The White Sox#Lhp#Mets
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls Summer League takeaways, from Terry to Simonović

There’s an old adage that’s spoken often at NBA Summer League. The qualifier is emphasized to remind that July is a long way from October and even a longer way from June. That’s when the NBA Finals are staged and feel-good stories of first impressions from first-round picks and undrafted players trying to carve a niche are long forgotten.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Why Eddie Jackson may be the biggest bust in Bears history

A bold statement, but Eddie Jackson may be the biggest bust in Bears history. In 2016 Jackson was a senior at Alabama and projected to be one of the top safeties in that years draft, until he broke his leg against Texas A&M. That put a major red flag on Jackson who may have been a first round pick. Instead he fell to the 4th round where the Bears took him with the 112th overall pick.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs MLB Draft 2022: Draft Picks for Rounds 6-10

The Chicago Cubs were busy on Day Two of the 2022 MLB Draft. After selecting SS Christopher Paciolla, RHP Nazier Mule, and RHP Brandon Birdsell in rounds three through five, respectively, the Cubs continued to add arms. Ironically enough, all five players in rounds six through ten are right-handed pitchers.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Davis Palermo selected in 2022 MLB draft

UNC baseball pitcher Davis Palermo has been selected in the 8th round of the MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies. The 22-year-old, right-hand pitcher joined the Diamond Heels back in 2019, seeing limited time at the mound the previous four season and sitting out his entire freshman season. This past season as a red shirt sophomore, Palermo finished with a 2-2 record with five saves and an ERA of 2.78. Palermo saw a significant up-tick in time spent on the mound, going from playing in just 17 games the season prior to appearing in 37. Palermo pitched 58.1 innings, throwing 74 strikeouts in the process. Davis Palermo was selected in the eighth round of the MLB Draft by the @Rockies. Congrats DP! pic.twitter.com/1LurePSjXZ — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) July 18, 2022 Palermo is set to join former Tar Heel Daniel Bard, to help boost a team that has been looking to build their bullpen for quite some time now. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy