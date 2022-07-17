ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Yorker falls to his death from sixth floor window of his luxury Park Avenue apartment

By Io Dodds
The Independent
 2 days ago
A view of 920 Park Avenue , the luxury apartment building where Karim Mack lived (Google Street View)

A 61-year-old man fell to his death from the window of his sixth-floor apartment on Park Avenue in New York City on Saturday, police said.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department (NYPD) told The Independent that it is still investigating the death of Karim Mack, who lived in a luxury apartment block at 920 Park Avenue near Central Park.

"On Saturday 16 July at approximately 0655 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a jumper down in front of 920 Park Avenue within the confines of the 19th Precinct," the spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a 61-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive with signs of trauma of falling from an elevated position. EMS also responded to the location and pronounced the individual deceased at the scene.

"The investigation is ongoing and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death."

Early reports cited the NYPD as saying that Mack was believed to have been cleaning his windows, but the statement on Sunday did not include that claim.

Park Avenue is one of New York City's most exclusive and glamorous streets, running northeast to southwest along the length of Manhattan just to the east of Central Park. According to the real estate consultancy Knight Frank, it is the fourth most expensive thoroughfare in the world.

The apparent owner of Mack's building, Stonehenge NYC, describes it as hosting 68 "luxury homes" with "large open floor plans" and "access to some of the best fine dining and luxury shopping New York City has to offer".

