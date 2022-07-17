ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Universal household levy offers viable alternative to BBC licence fee – report

By Alex Green
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKDqM_0gj3S73Q00
A universal household levy could offer a viable alternative to the BBC licence fee, a new report has suggested (PA) (PA Archive)

A universal household levy could offer a viable alternative to the BBC licence fee, a new report has suggested.

The Lords Communications and Digital Committee said the model, in which each household would be required to pay a flat fee regardless of consumption, could provide the broadcaster with “predictable and sustainable levels of income”.

In a report into the future funding of the BBC, the committee said it would need to be means-tested to make it fairer than the current model, with linking the fee to council tax a way of achieving this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3inJAR_0gj3S73Q00
In the 73-page document, the committee said many of the advantages of the existing licence fee are “under threat” and the model has become “regressive” (PA) (PA Wire)

This method has been adopted in Switzerland and Germany.

The committee also urged all parties to consider a hybrid model in which public service content would be publicly funded, while other programming, such as high-end drama, would be behind a paywall.

The report said the model would give audiences choice while ensuring the BBC’s core programming remains universally accessible, but warned there would be “significant commercial risk with no guarantee of success”.

In the 73-page document, the committee said many of the advantages of the existing licence fee are “under threat” and the model has become “regressive”.

It ruled out two funding models touted widely during the ongoing debate over the corporation’s funding.

It recommended against entirely subscription or advertising-funded models, as well as ones in which the BBC is fully funded by Government grants.

A purely advertising-funded BBC is “highly unlikely to be viable” and would mean “a multi-billion pound reduction in income for the BBC whilst damaging the rest of the public service broadcasting sector”, which relies on advertising.

BBC programming may also need to scale back to refocus on core public service programming under a significantly reduced budget, the report added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yFklF_0gj3S73Q00
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has announced a review of the licence fee (PA) (PA Wire)

The committee also dismissed a subscription service model similar to that of Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+ because it would “generate insufficient income whilst introducing disproportionate barriers to access”.

It said the model would also undermine the BBC’s ability to deliver its services across the UK and come with various technical challenges.

Additionally, the report said the BBC faces “major challenges” in the coming years, which will be characterised by “rising competition and costs, and constrained funding”.

It will also have to compete with “vastly better-funded international streaming giants” while answering questions about its value in a media landscape in which consumers have more and more choice.

It comes after Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced in January that the licence fee will be frozen at £159 for the next two years until April 2024.

The minister said she wants to find a new funding model before the current deal expires in 2027 as it is “completely outdated”.

She also announced a review of the BBC’s funding model, which she later said was due to begin before the Commons summer recess on July 22, although this has been thrown into doubt following the resignation of Boris Johnson as Tory leader.

In the report, the committee said it is “concerned” about the lack of a specific plan regarding the upcoming review and warned the Government risked “undermining the legitimacy of any changes it may propose”.

Chairwoman of the committee, Baroness Stowell of Beeston, said: “The greatest threat to the BBC’s future isn’t a battle amongst politicians about the licence fee – though decisions about how it is funded are important to get right and becoming increasingly urgent.

“The real danger is if the BBC doesn’t seize this opportunity to reform and demonstrate why it’s of value to audiences in this new world of endless choice.

“That’s why the committee concluded that, when it comes to what the BBC does, the status quo is not an option.

“There will be choices for the Government and Parliament to make when it comes to funding mechanisms.

“But these decisions must be informed by a bold vision of what the BBC exists for and what it will deliver.

“So first, we are calling on the BBC to define its role more clearly and respond confidently with a plan that is positively ambitious about what and how it will change to serve the public interest in this fast-changing world.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “We welcome the Lord’s report. We agree we need to keep reforming which is what we have been doing at pace.

“Clearly the BBC needs to keep relevant and we welcome the report’s finding that a market failure BBC wouldn’t be a good outcome.

“Beyond that, we are open minded about the future and it is right there is a debate on whether the licence fee needs to evolve and if so, what comes next.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
INCOME TAX
Deadline

BBC Funding Debate Damaged By “Dissatisfied Audiences And Declining Viewing Share,” Says UK House Of Lords Report

Click here to read the full article. “Dissatisfied audiences and declining viewing share” could damage the legitimacy of the BBC funding debate, according to an influential UK House of Lords report, which urged the corporation to “seize the opportunity to generate momentum for change.” The long-awaited Licence to Change BBC Future Funding report was unveiled with the future of the 100-year-old funding model due to be debated this week, and the Lords said that debate is being undermined by the view from some parts of the country that the BBC is not for them. “The BBC cannot provide content that pleases everyone all...
NFL
The Independent

Plan for Boris Johnson to appoint 39 new Tory-supporting peers condemned as ‘bung to mates’

A plan for Boris Johnson to appoint 39 new Tory-supporting peers to ram through controversial Brexit legislation has been condemned as a “bung to mates”.Labour and the Liberal Democrats have attacked the secret proposal – called “Project Homer” – put forward by the consultancy group run by the prime minister’s controversial adviser Lynton Crosby. Seen by ITV News, it says Mr Johnson would have avoided half of the defeats he has suffered in the House of Lords if the Conservatives had around 40 additional committed peers. It also proposes improving peers’ loyalty to the government by offering other honours...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nadine Dorries
Daily Mail

'There's a lot that I could say about that woman, but I'll let others spill the beans': Ex-wife of Penny Mordaunt's former partner hints at feud with Tory leadership frontrunner

The ex-wife of Penny Mordaunt's former partner has hinted at a feud with the Tory leadership frontrunner. Liz Lyon had been married to classical singer Ian for almost a decade when in 2009 he grew close to Ms Mordaunt. The couple dated until around 2016. Asked about the Tory MP,...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Alastair Campbell: ‘Liz Truss as PM is so appalling it’s almost unthinkable – which means it could happen’

Alastair Campbell is a writer, broadcaster and mental-health activist best known for his role as former prime minister Tony Blair’s spokesman, press secretary and director of communications and strategy, and for his bestselling eight-volume series of diaries about the Blair years. He recently teamed up with former Conservative cabinet minister Rory Stewart to launch an odd-couple current affairs podcast, The Rest Is Politics, and is filming a new reality TV show for Channel 4, Make Me Prime Minister, which he will host with Sayeeda Warsi, the former Conservative party co-chair.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Licence#Uk#The Lords Communications#Digital Committee
The Independent

Buckingham Palace was ‘blindsided’ by Meghan Markle’s Vogue issue, new book claims

Meghan Markle’s guest editorship of British Vogue in September 2019 came as a surprise to Buckingham Palace, a new book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has claimed. The book by British journalist Tom Bower, titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, includes interviews from royal insiders into the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Blair was warned on peril of repealing same-sex education law ahead of election

Tony Blair was warned about the Labour government’s commitment to scrapping the infamous law banning the “promotion” of homosexuality in schools in the run-up to the 2001 general election, records show.David Blunkett, then the education secretary, twice wrote to the prime minister to voice his concerns regarding the furore over Section 28.It followed months of debate over potential changes to same-sex education in schools.In one letter to Mr Blair, in December 1999, a concerned Mr Blunkett wrote: “We appear to be in real danger of getting on the wrong side of the argument in relation to the family.“Whatever we do,...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Netflix to charge people who use their account in more than one place

Netflix is to charge people extra if they use their account in more than one place.The company will ask people to pay an extra subscription if use their account in more than one “home”.Netflix will scan users’ devices and their account activity in an attempt to find out when their logins are being used in more than one location and require them to pay $2.99 for each one, it has announced.It will try and find shared accounts by using “information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity”, Netflix says, and encourages people to keep all devices in...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

UK Conservatives picking final 2 in race to replace Johnson

Britain’s Conservative Party will choose two finalists on Wednesday in the contest to replace Boris Johnson, as the divisive, unrepentant leader makes his final appearance in Parliament as prime minister.Johnson, who quit July 7 after months of ethics scandals but remains caretaker leader until the party elects his successor, will face derisive opposition politicians and weary Conservatives at the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session. Parliament adjourns for the summer on Thursday, and Conservatives will spend the next six weeks electing a new leader, who will also become prime minister.Conservative lawmakers will hold a final elimination vote Wednesday afternoon to...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Tory leadership battle descends into 'dirty tricks' chaos as another hopeful faces knock out: Truss allies fear Sunak will 'lend' votes to stop her making final two as Boris is accused of stripping whip from Tobias Ellwood to hit Penny Mordaunt's chances

The Tory leadership race became even more deeply mired in more dirty tricks allegations today as Boris Johnson was accused of intervening directly in the battle to choose his successor. The Prime Minister this morning took revenge on Tobias Ellwood, one of his loudest Tory critics, for failing to support...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Nora Quoirin’s parents settle lawsuit over Facebook posts

The parents of Nora Quoirin, a French-Irish schoolgirl from London whose body was found near a Malaysian jungle resort during a family holiday, have settled a case against Facebook.Lawyers for the social media giant, trading as Meta, read out an agreed statement in the High Court in Dublin on Wednesday.Sebastien and Maebh Quoirin, who were in court, had initiated proceedings against Facebook and retired solicitor Anne Brennan over posts made on Facebook in 2019 and 2020.Both proceedings were settled and Facebook has expressed its sympathies to the Quoirin family.Meta Platforms Ireland Limited will continue its efforts in preventing the misuse...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

What do the candidates to be the next prime minister say on policy?

The Westminster stage of the Tory leadership contest is drawing to a close, with MPs due to cast their final ballots to decide which two contenders they will put forward to party members waiting to choose the UK’s next prime minister.Three candidates are battling it out to win a place in the run-off.Frontrunner Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and trade minister Penny Mordaunt have clashed over policy in their bid to secure the top job.Here we look at their stances on key issues.– Tax and SpendingRishi Sunak: The former chancellor has pitched himself as the fiscally conservative candidate and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer in last ever PMQs

Boris Johnson is preparing for his final Prime Minister’s Questions before leaving No 10.He will face Keir Starmer in parliament for the last time as PM at noon on Wednesday.Mr Johnson this month agreed to step down following multiple resignations from cabinet members and leave his position when a new Tory leader is announced in September.However, as parliament goes on recess for summer from Thursday, this will his final PMQs.Mr Johnson addressed his departure in last week’s session.He said: “It’s perfectly true that I leave not at a time of my choosing. It’s absolutely true.“But I am proud of...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

751K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy