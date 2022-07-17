ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Almost a third of pub visits alcohol-free as drinkers moderate, research finds

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17EmGF_0gj3S6Ah00
Non-alcoholic beer brand Lucky Saint has seen a surge in sales over the past 18 months (Lucky Saint/PA)

Almost a third of pub visits are now completely alcohol-free as the trend for moderation among drinkers continues to grow, according to new research.

Around 29% of pub visits and 37% of restaurant visits are now alcohol-free, according to an industry report commissioned by KAM and Lucky Saint.

The figures come amid a wider reduction in the levels of alcohol consumption across the UK in recent years, with many reducing cutting intake due to health concerns and other reasons.

It showed that 55% of UK drinkers consume fewer than 10 units of alcohol per week.

In 2019, NHS research reported that 60% of adults drank up to 14 units per week.

Katy Moses, managing director of sector research firm KAM, said: “Without a doubt, alcohol consumption habits are shifting in the UK.

We need to rethink what we understand as a ‘non-drinker’ in the UK. Those who move fast to tap into this market in the UK will see huge rewards in the coming years

Luke Boase, Lucky Saint

“Despite short-term flux during the pandemic, an overwhelming proportion of Brits intend to cut down their consumption over the next 12 months.

“The growth in popularity of the alcohol-free category isn’t primarily driven by those who never drink alcohol, but rather the huge number of Brits who simply want to moderate their intake and are looking for a great-tasting alternative.”

A raft of major brewers, including Heineken and Budweiser, have expanded into non-alcoholic beers in recent years in search of growth as other areas of the beer industry see restrained demand.

Luke Boase, founder of non-alcoholic lager brand Lucky Saint, said he believes we are at the start “of a cultural shift in our attitudes towards drinking in the UK”.

The company said it has seen like-for-like growth of 180% since the start of 2021 amid a surge in demand after hospitality operators returned to growth following the pandemic.

He said: “The likes of Spain, France and Germany all have at least five times the market share for low and no (alcohol) options compared to the UK.

“Consumers want taste and quality, but historically there’s not been a product that fits the bill.

“We need to rethink what we understand as a ‘non-drinker’ in the UK. Those who move fast to tap into this market in the UK will see huge rewards in the coming years.”

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's' Latest Change Will Upset Coffee Drinkers

For Canadians who prefer their old-school McDonald's McCafe loyalty card, the chain has announced that it will soon be phasing out the physical McCafe card loyalty program. Narcity reports that the fast-food giant will stop handing out its loyalty sticker cards as of Aug. 2022. The original way the program worked was that if customers collected seven stickers from hot drinks at McDonald's, the eight drink would be free eighth. To receive the free drink, customers would simply give the loyalty card to an employee and receive a new one to start the process all over again. Customers can use the earned points up until that date.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Chicken Recalled, Could Contain Pieces of Glass

Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken. Issued out of...
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Pub#Moderation#Food Drink#Kam#Nhs#Brits
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

Three men died within three months of each other 'after taking designer opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine and is sold on dark web'

Three young men have died within three months of each other after taking a new designer drug sweeping the dark web which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. Students Dylan Byfield-Levell, 20, Jakob Wozniak, 19, and entrepreneur Miles Davis, 27, died after taking the opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene in Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
Upworthy

If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body

They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
SCIENCE
Upworthy

Woman given three months to live after cancer diagnosis is stunned to hear she is now in remission

A woman who was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer that had spread to her ovaries and her liver was given three months to live in January 2020 is now celebrating, having received a new lease on life. Long before Caroline Guy was given an official cancer diagnosis, the 56-year-old knew something was wrong. "I felt sluggish, I just didn't feel right. My stomach was swollen," she told Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. However, in June 2019, a doctor in Spain dismissed her symptoms as menopause. "I'd googled my symptoms and I actually asked him outright if I had bowel cancer, and he said no," Guy revealed.
CANCER
The Independent

The Independent

751K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy