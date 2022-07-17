ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Devolved finance ministers push Chancellor over cost-of-living crisis support

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CSOls_0gj3S3WW00
The three devolved finance ministers have written to the Chancellor to call for targeted support for those impacted by the cost-of-living crisis (Nicholas T Ansell/PA) (PA Wire)

Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy has joined with his counterparts in Wales and Scotland to call on Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi to increase targeted support for those worst impacted by the cost-of-living crisis.

In a joint letter, Mr Murphy, along with Rebecca Evans and Kate Forbes, said that further action is needed to support households and businesses ahead of another increase in energy prices.

They also urge the Chancellor to develop a “fair approach” to public sector pay and ask for an increase in devolved budgets to deal with emerging pressures, including in the health service.

Mr Zahawi replaced Rishi Sunak as Chancellor earlier this month shortly before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYaBJ_0gj3S3WW00
Nadhim Zahawi replaced Rishi Sunak as Chancellor this month (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Sunak had previously announced that a £650 payment will be made to more than eight million low-income households who receive benefits as well as a scheme in which all UK households will get a grant to reduce energy bills by £400 from October.

The three devolved finance ministers have written to the new Chancellor to welcome him to his position and to set out areas which they have stated “require attention”.

Their letter says: “Governments continue to do all we can to maximise the support for households with the cost of living crisis.

“However, many of the levers which can make the biggest difference sit with the UK Government.

“Whilst we recognise the measures taken by the UK Government to date have relieved some of the pressure on households, further action is required to address significant gaps in support for vulnerable households, families, businesses and the delivery of services.

The cost-of-living crisis is not evenly distributed, and the focus should be on providing targeted support to those most adversely impacted

Letter from Conor Murphy, Rebecca Evans and Kate Forbes

“The prospect that the autumn energy price cap increase will be more than anticipated will only add to the pressures they are facing. The UK Government must also take more concerted steps to ensure more sustainable energy prices in the longer-term.

“The cost of living crisis is not evenly distributed, and the focus should be on providing targeted support to those most adversely impacted, rather than reducing broad-based taxes.

“Neither should tax cuts result in tighter controls on spending which will impact on delivery of public services which are already facing immense pressures.”

The three ministers also call for a “fair and appropriate” approach by the UK Government on public sector pay and assurances on pay uplifts for workers.

On the topic of devolved budgets, the ministers say: “Due to inflationary pressures, our budgets for the next three years are now worth considerably less than when we formulated our spending plans last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1H54_0gj3S3WW00
Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy has joined with his counterparts in Wales and Scotland to write to the Chancellor over the cost-of-living crisis (Mark Marlow/PA) (PA Wire)

“In addition to the public pay bill and the rising public energy costs, there are other significant emerging pressures for our services, including education and enabling NHS recovery and reform.

“Our budgets should be uplifted in line with these pressures.

“The NHS turns 75 next year and this presents a much needed opportunity to boost funding for the service which so many of us rely on.

“We would urge you to consider these issues and take the steps needed to address these significant concerns.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
INCOME TAX
The Atlantic

Britain’s Surprisingly Diverse Tories

Fed up with Boris Johnson, Britain needs a new prime minister. It’s so fed up, in fact, that the next prime minister may look nothing like Johnson—that is, white, male, privately educated. The last time the Conservatives held a leadership contest, in 2019, the field of 10 contenders contained just one person of an ethnic-minority background and only two women. This time is remarkably different. Of those originally in contention, half were of ethnic-minority backgrounds and half were women. Until today’s initial selection, Britain could have had in Rishi Sunak or Suella Braverman its first Asian prime minister, in Kemi Badenoch its first Black prime minister, or in Nadhim Zahawi its first Kurdish and Muslim prime minister. (Zahawi has been eliminated, but Sunak, Braverman, and Badenoch remain in a field of six hoping to advance to the final stage of voting, slated for September 5.)
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Conor Murphy
Person
Kate Forbes
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Voices: The right in America may deny climate change but conservatives in the UK are taking action

On Friday, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States. His scepticism of manmade climate change is well-known. His tweet from 2012 that global warming was a hoax designed by China to harm American manufacturing has been shared many times online. After Trump appeared to acknowledge “some connectivity” between human activity and climate change in a post-election interview, his Chief of Staff swiftly clarified that the administration’s default position is that climate science is “mostly bunk”.Over in the UK, Trump’s victory is being cheered enthusiastically by a fringe movement of climate sceptics. They urge Theresa...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
Newsweek

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi Second NATO Leader to Resign in a Week

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that he will resign from his position on Thursday, becoming the second NATO leader to resign over the past seven days. Draghi announced his resignation after a political party in his ruling coalition, called the 5-Star Movement, failed to support him in a parliamentary confidence vote earlier on Thursday over his plan to address rising living costs, Reuters reported.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cost Of Living#Finance Minister#Uk#Governments#The Uk Government
The Independent

Covid vaccines: Government warned of ‘dangerous complacency’ as millions skip boosters

The government has been urged to tackle a stalling vaccine uptake as data shows millions of people aged over 50 have yet to receive Covid-19 booster jabs.In the wake of the government’s announcement that the autumn Covid booster jab will be offered to all over-50s, scientists warned that pockets of the older population were already growing vulnerable to Covid because of incomplete vaccine protection.The experts also criticised ministers for “mixed messages” and accused them of fuelling “dangerous complacency” among the public by insisting the pandemic is over.Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show that 16 per cent of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Sri Lankan protesters deposed their president. Now the bankrupt country has no leader to negotiate a bailout with the IMF

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The 18-year reign of Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa dynasty came to an end by email. On Thursday, the president-in-exile, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, clicked send on his digital letter of resignation to Parliament, having fled the island nation to Singapore via the Maldives a day before.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Three quarters worried about climate crisis with concern 40C heatwave is ‘serious health issue’

Three-quarters of people in Britain are worried about the worsening climate crisis and want more government action to tackle it, a poll has found, as the country sweltered in 40C temperatures that fuelled fires across the country. The survey by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, which supports informed debate on energy and climate change in the UK, found 70 per cent of the public agreed that climate change was a driver of the recent heatwave, with only 17 per cent saying they didn’t believe it was a factor. Seventy-five per cent said they were worried about the climate crisis...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Emmanuel Macron is 'physically and psychologically exhausted' and 'speculation is growing that he is depressed' as he faces second term with no parliamentary majority

French president Emmanuel Macron is said to be tired and depressed following the loss of his parliamentary majority on June 20. The president is heard sighing in front of his companions, saying 'we are all tired' after a long and bitterly-fought election campaign, according to Le Monde, with friends describing him as 'dazed', 'blocked' and 'absent'.
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Britain kicks off post-Brexit 'transformation' of finance

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - British financial regulators will have to promote the global competitiveness of the country's financial sector, though a plan for more government oversight of their work has been put on hold for now, finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Rising inflation to ‘hammer’ pay packets of frontline workers, TUC warns

Unions called for restraint on company profits, not pay, as soaring inflation is set to fuel calls for higher wage rises to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.Unions pointed to the 11.8% RPI figure as evidence of how much prices are rising, saying that is in stark contrast to pay rises, such as those announced for public sector workers on Tuesday.The TUC warned rising inflation is going to “hammer” the pay packets of frontline workers.Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said “Workers have had the spring, summer, autumn and winter of discontent for years. We now have record inflation to match record temperatures.“Average...
BUSINESS
BBC

Sri Lanka crisis: Daily heartbreak of life in a country gone bankrupt

In Sri Lanka right now, before you've woken up, you're losing. Power cuts that run late into the sweltering nights steal hours of sleep as the fans cease; whole families waking up sapped from the months-long trial of shuffling their lives around daily blackouts after the country went bankrupt and essentially ran out of fuel.
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

751K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy