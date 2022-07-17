ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon takes on Tesco with grocery price promise

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
Amazon Fresh on Prime (Amazon/PA)

Amazon’s grocery arm is to take on Tesco with a new price match promise as it becomes the latest retail giant to pledge it will keep prices low for customers amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Amazon Fresh will start its Tesco Clubcard Price Match campaign on Monday, matching and freezing hundreds of prices in line with discounts by the supermarket giant.

The move will see the online grocery business invest in the price of everyday groceries including fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and fish.

Russell Jones, director of Amazon Fresh, told the PA news agency he hopes the pricing campaign will “show how good our value is compared with competitors”.

Improving our shopping experience and giving Amazon Fresh customers even more for their money are key priorities for us

Russell Jones

The retail boss said: “When customers see the comparison against our competitors it is obvious quite how strong our value is.

“We recognise that this is the most important thing to customers right now.”

Amazon is the latest retailer to use a price match campaign in its marketing efforts to drive customer numbers, with Tesco and Sainsbury’s currently operating promotions matching the prices of key items against those of German discount rival Aldi.

Mr Jones added: “This is one way that we’re helping customers get great value and convenience with groceries delivered at home with Amazon Fresh.

“Improving our shopping experience and giving Amazon Fresh customers even more for their money are key priorities for us.”

Amazon said the promotion will see reductions such as 32% of Tropicana orange juice, 46% of own-brand margherita pizzas and 19% of Cathedral City extra mature cheddar.

It comes amid a continued expansion of the Amazon Fresh grocery operation, which is now available in London, Leeds, Sheffield, Portsmouth, Liverpool, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle.

