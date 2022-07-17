Body recovered from Ardsley Reservoir in search for missing man

A body has been recovered from a reservoir in West Yorkshire, police have said.

Officers were called at around 5.30pm on Saturday to reports a man had got into difficulty in the water.

A 50-year-old man from the local area was recovered from the water on Sunday afternoon.

His death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Detective Inspector Phil Hughes said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life.

“Specially trained officers are supporting his family at this difficult time.

“This incident serves as a timely reminder about the dangers of swimming in open water.

“The weather is due to get hotter this week, I would urge people to not enter or swim in reservoirs or open waters.”

The unprecedented hot weather, which is due to hit more than 40C on Monday, has resulted in several open water swimming deaths.

A teenage boy died while swimming with friends in a canal in Manchester on Saturday evening.

The teenager was seen struggling in the water at Salford Quays at around 6.15pm. His body was located and recovered by specialist divers overnight.

Detective Inspector Joanne Johnston, of GMP, said: “Yesterday evening’s events are nothing short of devastating and my thoughts are with the friends and family of the young boy who lost his life in such awful circumstances.

“From our inquiries so far, we are confident that there are no suspicious circumstances and that this is such a sad reminder of the dangers of entering open water, whatever the weather.”

Another teenager, Alfie McCraw, died while swimming in a canal near Wakefield.

The teenager had just finished his GCSEs and the emergency services will now talk to local schools to warn pupils of the dangers of swimming in open water during hot weather .