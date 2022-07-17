ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Body recovered from Ardsley Reservoir in search for missing man

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s54YF_0gj3RxSo00

A body has been recovered from a reservoir in West Yorkshire, police have said.

Officers were called at around 5.30pm on Saturday to reports a man had got into difficulty in the water.

A 50-year-old man from the local area was recovered from the water on Sunday afternoon.

His death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Detective Inspector Phil Hughes said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life.

“Specially trained officers are supporting his family at this difficult time.

“This incident serves as a timely reminder about the dangers of swimming in open water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0442Dc_0gj3RxSo00

“The weather is due to get hotter this week, I would urge people to not enter or swim in reservoirs or open waters.”

The unprecedented hot weather, which is due to hit more than 40C on Monday, has resulted in several open water swimming deaths.

A teenage boy died while swimming with friends in a canal in Manchester on Saturday evening.

The teenager was seen struggling in the water at Salford Quays at around 6.15pm. His body was located and recovered by specialist divers overnight.

Detective Inspector Joanne Johnston, of GMP, said: “Yesterday evening’s events are nothing short of devastating and my thoughts are with the friends and family of the young boy who lost his life in such awful circumstances.

“From our inquiries so far, we are confident that there are no suspicious circumstances and that this is such a sad reminder of the dangers of entering open water, whatever the weather.”

Another teenager, Alfie McCraw, died while swimming in a canal near Wakefield.

The teenager had just finished his GCSEs and the emergency services will now talk to local schools to warn pupils of the dangers of swimming in open water during hot weather .

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Salford Quays: Boy dies after swimming with friends

The body of a teenage boy who died after swimming with friends has been recovered from Salford Quays, police have said. Officers said the 16-year-old victim "was seen struggling in the water" at about 18:15 BST on Saturday. Greater Manchester Police said there were "no suspicious circumstances". Det Insp Joanne...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoirs#Open Water Swimming#Open Waters#Gmp
BBC

Man dies in hospital after farm accident

A man has died in hospital following an accident on a farm in the south west of Scotland. Derek Roan, 71, died from injuries sustained at Barnbarroch Farm near Dalbeattie on Sunday. In a statement, his family said: "We are totally devastated and still in shock about what has happened...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Teen swimmers find two cave divers dead in lake

The bodies of two cave divers have been removed from a central Florida lake after a trio of teenagers helped retrieve one of the deceased from the water.Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the divers were seen entering the water at a lake in Chassahowitzka Wildlife Park at about 11am on Wednesday by three teenagers aged 15, 15 and 17.The teens told investigators the two cave divers had discussed if they had enough air in their tanks for a second dive, and returned to the water.One of the two divers was heard saying he believed his tank had a leak, the...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
CBS Denver

Missing person found dead in Summit County woods

A man who had been reported missing in June was found dead recently in a wooded area of Summit County.Craig Standlee was found dead inside a tent in the woods on July 8 near County Commons. His death was not considered to be suspicious. Standlee's was last seen in the Frisco area on June 9, and his family reported him missing on July 5. A 911 call was made reporting about a body found in the woods, and Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to discover the camp and recover the body. Summit County Coroner's Office was later able to identify Standlee as the deceased. 
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
The Independent

The Independent

751K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy